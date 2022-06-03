Property Management Company Westward360 Merges with Las Vegas Based Rooftop Association Management
Westward360 announced today that it has merged its community association portfolio with Rooftop Association Management, located in Las Vegas, Nevada
By joining forces with Westward360, we now have the ability to provide our clients with enhanced services and innovation not previously available to the communities we served.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westward360, a premier provider of real estate management services for community associations and rental property owners, announced today that it has merged its community association portfolio with Rooftop Association Management, a residential property management company located in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Westward360 and Rooftop specialize in the management of homeowner and community associations. Company leaders say clients and homeowners will benefit from the merger thanks to increased efficiency, more back-office capacity, and enhanced technology. The Rooftop company name will change to Westward360 effective June 01, 2022, and day-to-day operation is expected to continue as usual for its customers.
"It’s yet another exciting step for us. Rooftop’s portfolio of clients here in the Las Vegas market will virtually double our managed building footprint and increase the number of homes that we service by 20%. The merger shows our commitment to Las Vegas in being the very best community association management company in the industry." – Jill Cain, General Manager of Nevada Operations at Westward360.
Rooftop has been well regarded managing a diverse group of residential properties from condominiums to single family homes. The firm has a 99% client retention rate, provides exceptional customer service and is a leader in the Las Vegas market.
“We are excited to have Westward360 as a partner in the Las Vegas market. While the Rooftop name is changing, the same personal service our clients have come to expect from us is not. By joining forces with Westward360, we now have the ability to provide our clients with enhanced services and innovation not previously available to the communities we served.” – Paul Rich, Co-owner of Rooftop Association Management.
Westward360’s experience and expertise have attracted great talent as well as both out-of-state and international investors. The combined entities will now collectively employ more than 300 full-time employees, serve rental owner clients in 35 states, as well as more than 10 countries, including Ireland, China, India, Canada, Singapore, Norway, Malaysia and Mexico and manage more than $7.5 billion in real estate assets.
Besides Straitiff, Westward360's leadership team includes: Brawley Reishman, CTO; David Westveer, CFO; Ian Duni, CSO; Nathan Brown, CIO; and Travis Taylor, COO.
About Westward360
Real estate management is complex and ever-changing, and we're here to navigate it with you. That's why Westward360 offers an all-encompassing partnership. Managing, maintaining, buying, selling, renting and investing — we're here for all of it. For more information, visit westward360.com.
