Block Island Airport Gallery features the works of RI artist Lois Harada

Block Island, RI—The gallery at the Block Island Airport, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), announced the opening of its summer exhibit featuring works by Lois Harada, of Providence.

Harada is an artist and printmaker working in Providence. She studied printmaking at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) and settled in Rhode Island after graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2010.

Harada has exhibited her work throughout the United States and internationally. Her work is included in private collections as well as the RISD Museum. She recently finished a seven-year term on the board of New Urban Arts, a nationally recognized free, arts drop-in program and is a member of the Art in City Life Commission serving the city of Providence.

The 2022 exhibitors for the Block Island Gallery were chosen by panelists Darrell Matsumoto, Wakefield, Saman Sajasi, Providence, and Judith Tolnick Champa, Pawtucket.

