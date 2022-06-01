Microbiome Market Players Are Using Nanotechnology To Increase The Productivity And Efficiency Of Precision Technologies As Per The Business Research Company's Microbiome Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers microbiome market size, microbiome market forecasts, major microbiome companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the microbiome market, nano-proteomics is gaining prominence among microbiome market trends. The field of nanotechnology has been associated with several applications of microbiome and proteomics such as phosphoproteomics/metal oxide nanoparticles, nanostructure surfaces for protein separation, and analytical detection of biomarker proteins using array techniques, which led to the emergence of nano-proteomics. Advances in nanotechnology will allow researchers to identify low-abundance proteins in samples through techniques that respond to both nanoparticles and nanoscale devices. Various research programs are focusing on increasing the applications of nanotechnology to improve the productivity, efficiency, accuracy, and precision of the proteomics technologies being used.

For instance, in August 2020, ENTEROME SA, a France-based biopharmaceutical company, is leveraging its knowledge of the microbiome-immunoinflammation axis to develop next-generation therapeutics with the creation of the most comprehensive and unified catalog to-date of genomic and proteomic data from the human gut microbiome. This technology has been utilized as a complementary component to revolutionize proteomics through different kinds of nanotechnology applications, including nano porous structures, functionalized nanoparticles, quantum dots, and polymeric nanostructures.



Request for a sample of the global microbiome market report

The global microbiome market value is expected to grow from $0.27 billion in 2020 to $0.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37%. Microbiome market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global market is expected to reach $0.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 26%.

Technology is expected to be a continued driver of the microbiome market growth. Technological advances in next-generation sequencing and metagenomics have increased the feasibility of analyzing the entire human microbiome. These advances have made it possible to culture the human microbiota, isolate, and identify the anaerobes. Besides, the application of cutting-edge technologies, including the anaerobic co-culture system, metagenomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics, is providing major insights into the complexity of relationships between the microbiome and host health and diseases. In addition to this, technologies such as "omics" make use of machine learning or AI for microbiome analysis; machine learning is key to extracting relevant information from microbiome data as one of the biggest challenges of microbiome analysis includes noisy, sparse, and high-dimensional datasets with many more microbial features than samples, with AI tools helping to smooth the analysis. Furthermore, AI technology has also been used to investigate the association with certain conditions and diseases. These technological advances will drive the microbiome therapeutics market going forward.

Major players in the microbiome market are MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC, Seres Therapeutics, Enterome Bioscience, Second Genome, Vedanta Biosciences Inc., AbbVie Inc., Rebiotix, Inc., Ritter Pharmaceuticals, LNC Therapeutics Inc., and ViThera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The global microbiome market is segmented by type into bacteria, others; by application into inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, others; by technology into genomics, proteomics, metabolomics.

North America was the largest region in the microbiome diagnostics market in 2021. The fastest-growing regions in the microbiome market will be Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. The regions covered in the microbiome therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Microbiome Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide microbiome market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, microbiome market segments and geographies, microbiome market trends, microbiome market drivers, microbiome market restraints, microbiome market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.



The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Proteomics Global Market Report 2022 – By Component (Reagents, Instruments), By Instrument (Protein Microarrays, Spectroscopy, X-Ray Crystallography, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Surface Plasmon Resonance, Protein Fractionation), By Service And Software (Core Proteomics Services, Bioinformatics Software & Services) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Healthcare Nanotechnology Global Market Report 2022 – By Disease (Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncological Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Orthopaedic Diseases, Infectious Diseases), By Type (Organic, Inorganic, Carbon-Based), By Application (Drug Delivery, Biomaterials, Active Implants, Tissue Regeneration) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Quantum Dot Global Market Report 2022 – By Material (Cadmium Selenide (CdSe), Cadmium Sulfide (CdS), Cadmium Telluride (CdTe), Indium Arsenide (InAs), Silicon (Si)), By Vertical (Consumer, Commercial, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Defense), By Application (Medical Devices, Displays, Solar Cells, Photodetectors Sensors, Lasers, LED Lights, Batteries & Energy Storage Systems, Transistors) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/