GlobalData Plc: Quiches to Record the Fastest Growth in the US Savory Baked Goods Market

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The savory baked goods market in the US is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2020-2025. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2017, and its weakest performance in 2016. Quiches is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the savory baked goods market between 2020 and 2025.



The US Savory Baked Goods Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2015-2020 and illustrative forecast to 2025 premised on COVID-19 hit, covering key market aspects like sales value and volume for savory baked goods and its variants croque monsieur, flans (savory baked goods), quiches, tourte, other (savory baked goods) & frozen savory baked goods.

US Savory Baked Goods Market Segments

Frozen savory baked goods

Tourte

Croque monsieur

Flans (savory baked goods)

Quiches

Other (savory baked goods)

US Savory Baked Goods Market Analysis, by Segments

US Savory Baked Goods Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & supermarkets

eRetailers

Food & drinks specialists

Convenience stores

“Dollar Stores”, Variety Stores

Others

US Savory Baked Goods Market Analysis, by Distribution Channels

US Savory Baked Goods Market Overview

Market Size 2020 $1.98 billion CAGR >3% Forecast Period 2021-2025 Key Segments Frozen Savory Baked Goods, Tourte, Other (Savory Baked Goods), Croque Monsieur, Flans (Savory Baked Goods), and Quiches Key Distribution Channels Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, eRetailers, Food & Drinks Specialists, Convenience Stores, “Dollar Stores”, Variety Stores, and Others

US Savory Baked Goods Market Report Scope

Overall savory baked goods (savory & deli foods) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2015 to 2025.

Distribution channel sales analytics from 2017-2020.

