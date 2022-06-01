Wildflower Crossing in Albion, Michigan Announces Availability of 80 New Homes Amid Affordable Housing Shortage
Homes have 3 or 4 bedrooms with low monthly payments. They're virtually maintenance free and have Energy Efficient Smart Home package, lowering utility costs
Models are open for touring with homes move-in ready now. Wildflower also offers an unmatched lifestyle experience. New dog park is open and plans underway for recreational complex and playground”ALBION, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wildflower Crossing Manufactured Home Community, owned by Four Leaf Properties, has announced the availability of 80 new homes in 2022. Located just off I94 in Albion, MI, the community is situated near Jackson, Marshall and Battle Creek providing quality housing for those working all over southern Michigan.
“Housing has always been an important piece of economic and workforce development,” said Amy Deprez, President & CEO of Albion Economic Development Corporation, “and the continued housing shortages our community and others are experiencing are now at the forefront of all local and regional discussions about business and worker attraction and retention. Having additional single-family housing options in Albion will make our community a more desirable place for businesses to invest in, and will help them attract and retain talent.”
The affordable housing crisis is becoming more acute nationally as well as in Albion and surrounding communities. Inventory shortages, bidding wars and price increases in homes and rentals have created huge challenges. For young people, the starter home is disappearing. The US supply of 1,400 square feet or smaller starter homes has fallen to the lowest level in 50 years. Starter homes represented 7% of construction in 2019 compared to 40% in 1980. Baby boomers entering retirement age and looking to downsize are also finding nowhere to go.
Today’s manufactured homes are selling at a record pace nationally as recognition grows about design, durability and safety of homes built to stringent federal building standards. Factory built homes have a price point of $64/sq foot compared to $180/sq foot for site-built homes. The price disparity is hard to rationalize with homes built from the same quality materials and on-trend features and finishes as any other home.
"We’ll have 80 new affordable homes available for move-in at Wildflower Crossing in 2022,” said Michael Callaghan, Managing Partner at Four Leaf Properties. “Models are open for touring with many homes move-in ready now. In addition to affordable new homes, Wildflower offers an unmatched lifestyle experience. Our new dog park is open and planning is underway on a 3000 square foot recreational complex with a clubhouse and outdoor playground.”
Manufactured homes at Wildflower Crossing offer low monthly home payments and help drive down utility costs with an Energy Efficient Smart Home package. That includes an Ecobee thermostat, upgraded insulation, low-E windows, energy star appliances and LED light bulbs. New homes are also virtually maintenance free, adding to the affordability.
About Four Leaf Properties
Four Leaf Properties, founded in 2009, is an owner/operator, developer and third-party management service provider for manufactured home communities. Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities. Investments in amenities, community events and everyday management creates an environment where residents can put down roots. Four Leaf Properties also offers in house financing to make the dream of home ownership attainable. To learn more about the community visit https://www.fourleafprop.com
