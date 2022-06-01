Prepare to Record and Share: The DC Courts Set to Announce a Innovation Partnership Connected to an Expanded Eviction Diversion Initiative

The DC Courts are expanding their resources in our effort to help those across the District of Columbia stave off eviction and potentially becoming homeless.

The DC Courts, the National Center for State Courts and the Wells Fargo Foundation cordially invite you to attend this tremendous and impactful announcement.

WHEN: Today 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: The DC Historic Courthouse located at 430 E Street, NW Washington, DC 20001

Today's special announcement will reinforce our shared commitment to addressing the nation’s housing crisis by transforming housing courts and prioritizing holistic, community-centered resolutions for housing stability.

On hand will be, among others:

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton

Honorable Anna Blackburne-Rigsby, District of Columbia Court of Appeals

Honorable Anita Josey-Herring, Superior Court of the District of Columbia

Nikki Del Casale, DC Tenant Organizer

Please come and help us spread the word on our expanded resources and assistance we have available to keep our friends, neighbors and relatives in their homes.

------------

But if you can't make it - you can still watch it live and record so that you can share the details with your viewers and readers.

How:

The DC Court's Facebook page: Facebook.com/TheDCCourts

or via WebEx:

Direct Webinar link: https://dccourts.webex.com/dccourts/j.php?MTID=mee24e1c47a4aa332016260af1c9b961e

Date and time: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 10:30 am | (UTC-04:00) Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Main Site Link: https://dccourts.webex.com

Webinar Number: 2335 743 9821

Webinar Password​: 6122

Join by Phone:

+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)

1-844-992-4726 United States Toll-Free

Access Code: 233 574 39821#,#

Webinar Password: 6122

###