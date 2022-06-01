GlobalData Plc: Premiumization Fueling Spirits Market Growth in the Americas

The Americas spirits market size was valued at $155.35 billion in 2021

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The spirits market in the Americas is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. The Americas was the second-largest market in the global spirits sector in terms of both value sales and volume. Rising purchasing power, coupled with the surge in at-home consumption during the pandemic, has positively impacted sales of premium spirits in 2021. Premiumization continues to be one of the key reasons for the spirits market growth in the Americas.



The Americas Spirits Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the America spirits market. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats, and case studies.

Americas Spirits Market Segmentation by Country

USA

Canada

Chile

Panama

Canada, Chile, Panama, and the US were shortlisted as high potential countries in the region primarily due to their large spirits sector size, projected high-value growth rates, and projected rising per capita value growth levels. Among them, the US was the largest market in terms of value sales in 2021.

Americas Spirits Market Segmentation by Category

Vodka

Rum

Gin and genever

Liqueurs

Whiskey

Specialty spirits

Tequila and mezcal

Brandy

Flavored alcoholic beverages





Americas Spirits Market Analysis, By Category

Americas Spirits Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Food and drinks specialists

Convenience stores

Department stores

Others





Americas Spirits Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel

Americas Spirits Market Segmentation by Pack Material

Rigid metal

Glass

Rigid plastics

Flexible packaging

Paper & board





Americas Spirits Market Analysis, by Pack Material

Leading Companies in the Americas Spirits Market

Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Company

Diageo plc

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Bacardi Ltd

Pernod Ricard





Americas Spirits Market Analysis, By Companies

Americas Spirits Market Overview

Market Size 2021 $155.35 billion CAGR >7% Forecast Period 2021-2026 Key Categories Vodka, Rum, Gin and Genever, Liqueurs, Whiskey, Specialty Spirits, Tequila and Mezcal, Brandy, and Flavored Alcoholic Beverages Key Distribution Channels Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Food and Drinks Specialists, Convenience Stores, and Department Stores Key Packaging Materials Rigid Metal, Glass, Rigid Plastics, Flexible Packaging, and Paper and Board Leading Companies Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Company, Diageo plc, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bacardi Ltd, and Pernod Ricard

Americas Spirits Market Report Scope

This report provides:

Sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

Changing share of value consumption in the spirits categories across high-potential countries in the Americas region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

Some of the most compelling spirits manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector and insights.

Provides an overview of leading companies in the Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

Analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Americas spirits sector in 2021. It covers hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, department stores, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, on-trade, and others.

Percentage share and growth analysis for various pack materials, pack types, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of spirits.

The challenges and future outlook pertaining to the Americas spirits sector.

Reasons to Buy

Manufacturing and retailers seek the latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also a demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail.

This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country-specific nuances.

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region than can help companies in revenue expansion.

To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.





FAQs

What was the Americas spirits market size in 2021?

The spirits market size in the Americas was valued at $155.35 billion in 2021.

What is the Americas spirits market growth rate?

The spirits market in the Americas is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.

What are the key categories in the Americas spirits market?

The key categories in the Americas spirits market are vodka, rum, gin and genever, liqueurs, whiskey, specialty spirits, tequila and mezcal, brandy, and flavored alcoholic beverages.

What are the key distribution channels in the Americas spirits market?

The key distribution channels in the Americas spirits market are hypermarkets and supermarkets, food and drinks specialists, convenience stores, and department stores.

What are the key packaging materials in the Americas spirits market?

The key packaging materials in the Americas spirits market are rigid metal, glass, rigid plastics, flexible packaging, and paper and board.

Which are the leading companies in the Americas spirits market?

The leading spirits companies in the Americas are Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Company, Diageo plc, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bacardi Ltd, and Pernod Ricard.

