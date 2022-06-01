Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,382 in the last 365 days.

GlobalData Plc: Escapism Among Major Factors Fueling Experience Economy Trend

Experience Economy is heavily driven by consumers’ desire to escape the limitations of the pandemic

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pandemic has shifted the value and channels associated with the experience economy trend. In recent years consumers have prioritized experiences over products, but before the pandemic, these were characterized by premium, in-person events, and gatherings. COVID-19 has obliged consumers and businesses to re-evaluate what is important to the consumer experience. The travel and other physical experience limitations that COVID-19 has imposed have led consumers to seek sensory escapism. Where economic issues are putting pressure on the trend, technology is offering a cost-effective solution.

The Experience Economy market research report offered by GlobalData Plc provides the consumer trend analysis of the experience economy.

Key Factors Driving Experience Economy Trend

  • Escapism
  • Technology and Digital Lifestyles
  • Rejection Of Mass Production/Consumption
  • Pre-COVID Nostalgia

Because of technological innovation, consumers can have more enhanced experiences through the use of tools such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented/Virtual Reality (AR/VR).

To know more about key factors driving and inhibiting the experience economy trend, download a free report sample

Key Sensory-Driven Categories in Experience Economy

  • Food
  • Non-Alcoholic Drinks
  • Alcoholic drinks
  • Personal care
  • Household care
  • Petcare
  • Tobacco and e-cigarettes
  • Foodservice
  • Retail

Food has the capacity to be highly personalized and authentic, experiencing renewed focus for consumers during the pandemic seeking escapism.

For more insights on major sensory-driven categories of experience economy trend, download a free report sample

Key Players Associated with Experience Economy

  • Rockstar
  • Bacardi
  • Olika
  • Neutrogena
  • Fenty
  • Domino’s
  • Smashburger
  • Alepa
  • Tesco

To know more about experience economy related innovations in various sectors, download a free report sample

Experience Economy Market Overview

Key Sensory-Driven Categories Food, Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Alcoholic Drinks, Personal Care, Household Care, Petcare, Tobacco and E-Cigarettes, Foodservice, and Retail
Key Factors Escapism, Technology and Digital Lifestyles, Rejection of Mass Production/Consumption, and Pre-COVID Nostalgia
Key Players Rockstar, Bacardi, Olika, Neutrogena, Fenty, Domino’s, Smashburger, Alepa, and Tesco

Reasons to Buy

  • Recognize what has driven the evolution of consumer attitudes so far, and why brands must incorporate Experience Economy attributes and features.
  • Identify where the market is going and how consumers react in different categories.
  • Access valuable strategic take-outs to assist future decision-making and product development.

FAQs

What are the key sensory-driven categories in the experience economy?
The key sensory-driven categories in the experience economy are food, non-alcoholic drinks, alcoholic drinks, personal care, household care, petcare, tobacco and e-cigarettes, food service, and retail.

What are the key factors driving the experience economy trend?
The key factors driving the experience economy trend are escapism, technology, and digital lifestyles, rejection of mass production/consumption, and pre-COVID nostalgia.

Who are the key players associated with experience economy trends?
The key players associated with the experience economy trend are Rockstar, Bacardi, Olika, Neutrogena, Fenty, Domino’s, Smashburger, Alepa, and Tesco.

Related reports

  • Nutrient Pairing – Taking Advantage of Food Ingredient Synergies for Optimal Health – Click here
  • Philippines Bakery and Cereals Market Size by Categories, Distribution Channel, Market Share and Forecast, 2021-2026 – Click here
  • United Kingdom (UK) Baby Food Market Size by Categories, Distribution Channel, Market Share and Forecast, 2022-2027 – Click here
  • Singapore Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces Market Size by Categories, Distribution Channel, Market Share and Forecast, 2021-2026 – Click here
  • Indonesia Bakery and Cereals Market Size by Categories, Distribution Channel, Market Share and Forecast, 2021-2026 – Click here

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400



Primary Logo

You just read:

GlobalData Plc: Escapism Among Major Factors Fueling Experience Economy Trend

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.