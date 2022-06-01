Allergy Treatment Market-Industry, Share, Size, Trends, Demand Analysis, Growth, Revenue and Forecasts 2022 to 2029
DBMR added a comprehensive research document of 350+ pages on 'Allergy Treatment Market Share, Size, Industry Report' with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. Allergy Treatment report has been structured after a thorough study of various key market segments like market size, share, growth, demand, latest trends, market threats and key drivers which drives the market.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Allergy Treatment Market was valued at USD 19.07 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 31.63 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Market Analysis and Size
In recent years, the allergy treatment market is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Allergies, after cancer, AIDS, and cardiovascular illnesses, are the fourth most common global pathologic condition, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). On the back of a developing interdisciplinary approach to allergy diagnosis, the allergy treatment market has grown quickly over the last few decades. Anaphylaxis is characterized by severe symptoms. Bee stings, peanuts, latex, and small molecule and immunological medicines are only a few of the many triggers. The study of allergy pathophysiology has aided in the expansion of the allergy treatment market. Increased vascular permeability, face flushing, and bronchoconstriction are all life-threatening signs.
Allergy Treatment Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing prevalence of various forms of allergies
The rising prevalence of various forms of allergies is estimated to enhance the market's growth. According to a research published in 2020 by the Food Allergy Research and Education Foundation, 32 million Americans were suffered from food allergies, including 5.6 million children under the age of 18. Approximately 40% of children with food allergies are allergic to many foods.
Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure
Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of allergy treatment market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.
Growing number of geriatric population
The surging geriatric population is estimated to enhance the market's expansion during the forecast period of 2022-2029. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the worldwide geriatric population, which was estimated to be over 524 million in 2010, is expected to increase to nearly 2 billion by 2050. Due to their compromised immune systems, geriatrics are more susceptible to get types of allergies, further estimated to enhance the market’s growth rate.
Surging incidences of asthma
The growing incidences of asthma is estimated to propel the market’s growth rate during the forecast period pf 2022-2029. Asthma and dietary allergies frequently coexist. Both food allergy and asthma symptoms are more likely to be severe when this happens.
Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness will expand the allergy treatment market. Additionally, changing lifestyle of people and growing investment by manufacturers on the development of novel allergic treatments will result in the expansion of allergy treatment market.
Opportunities
Increase in the number of research and development activities
Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the allergy treatment market growth. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market’s growth rate.
Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the allergy treatment market growth during the forecast period.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, high cost associated with the treatment will obstruct the growth rate of market. The dearth of skilled professionals and lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies will challenge the allergy treatment market. Additionally, rising use of low cost bio-similar and lack of awareness among people about allergy immunotherapy will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The Global Allergy Treatment Market study includes data from 2022 to 2029.
Allergy Treatment Market - Company Profiles
Akorn, Incorporated (US)
Pfizer Inc. (US)
GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Mylan N.V. (US)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
Sanofi (France)
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. (Germany)
AstraZeneca (UK)
Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Merck & Co., Inc. (US)
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (US)
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)
Almirall, S.A (Spain)
….
This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of Global Allergy Treatment Market for the period 2021 to 2028.
Global Allergy Treatment Market Scope
The allergy treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Eye Allergy
Food Allergy
Skin Allergy
Asthma
Rhinitis
Others
Treatment
Anti-Allergy Drugs
Immunotherapy
Route of Administration
Oral
Inhalation
Intranasal
Others
End-Users
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Homecare
Others
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Others
Some extract from Table of Contents
Overview of Global Allergy Treatment Market
Allergy Treatment Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2021-2028)
Allergy Treatment Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2021-2028)
Allergy Treatment Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2021-2028)
Allergy Treatment Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2028)
Allergy Treatment Competitive Situation and Trends
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Allergy Treatment
Global Allergy Treatment Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Marketing Strategy Analysis, Research Conclusion
The Allergy Treatment Market Report Addresses the Following Queries:
What is the estimated size of the Allergy Treatment market by 2028?
Which segment accounted or a large share of the Allergy Treatment market in the past?
Which segment is expected to account the largest market share by 2028?
Which governing bodies have approved the use of Allergy Treatment?
Which region accounts for a dominant share of the Allergy Treatment market?
Which region is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the Allergy Treatment market?
In conclusion, the Allergy Treatment Market report is a reliable source for accessing the research data that is projected to exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides information such as economic scenarios, benefits, limits, trends, market growth rates, and figures. SWOT analysis is also incorporated in the report along with speculation attainability investigation and venture return investigation.
