E-Prescribing Solutions Market to Rise to CAGR of 21.36% by 2029: Global Size, Share, Development Status & Segmentation
The research report published on E-Prescribing Solutions Market size, share, growth factors, trends, revenue analysis and industry forecast till 2029.
Market Analysis and Size
E-prescribing systems are the healthcare information technology (IT) solutions that have revolutionized the patient care management systems. With the rising digitization of the economies, there is an increased acceptance of e-prescribing solutions especially in the Asia-Pacific region. Prescription errors are one of the major causes of concern for healthcare professionals which is efficiently and effectively these solutions by implementing alert and warning systems.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the e-prescribing solutions market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 21.36% during the forecast period. “Standalone Solutions” accounts for the largest solutions segment in the e-prescribing solutions market owing to the fact that they are easier to install and cheaper than the integrated solutions.
The Top Driving Players Operating in the Market Covered in this report:
Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, DrFirst, eClinicalWorks, McKesson Corporation, Surescripts, Change Healthcare, Greenway Health, LLC, Practice Fusion, Inc, Chetu Inc., Henry Schein Medical Systems, Inc., Stratice Healthcare, Exostar ……
The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global E-Prescribing Solutions market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the E-Prescribing Solutions industry.
E-Prescribing Solutions Market Dynamics
Drivers
The rise in the prevalence of disorders
Surging prevalence of chronic and acute diseases and disorders all around the globe is one of the major factors responsible for fostering growth in the demand for e-prescribing solutions. In other words, growing incidence rate of diabetes, asthma, stroke, fungal infection, cold, cough, viral fever and others is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the e-prescribing solutions market.
Research and development proficiencies
Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. For example, according to General Medical Council (GMC) 2018 report, prescribing errors and faults were reported in about 9%-15% of medication orders for hospital inpatients in the United Kingdon. Research and development proficiencies are being conducted to understand the potential of the developing markets and integrating modern technologies with the healthcare systems.
Government investments on healthcare infrastructure
The increase in the funding by the federal government is set to drive the demand for e-prescribing solutions. Moreover, growth and expansion of healthcare industry being driven by both public and private players especially in the developing economies will create lucrative e-prescribing solutions market growth opportunities.
Additionally, surge in the personal disposable income level, rising awareness about the several advantages of such systems, rise in focus to reduce the fraud and abuse of controlled substance and increasing investment for the development of advanced and innovative technology, positively affect the market growth rate.
Opportunities
Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities and growing need to curtail the healthcare costs all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, rise in awareness among the population about early diagnosis, growing demand for the minimisation of the prescription error, surging number of strategic collaborations, rising geriatric population base and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.
