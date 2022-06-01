Project to Make Safety Improvement on Three Roads in Warren County to Start Soon

A project to make safety improvements on several locations in Warren County is expected to start on June 13, 2022.



The project will include the placement of high friction surface treatment areas within on the following sections of roadway:

Route 59 from the intersection with Route 6 to the intersection with Keck Street in Mead Township;

Route 69 from the intersection with Dennigan Lane to the intersection Gregory Lane in Sugar Grove; and

Route 666 near the intersection with Henrys Mill Road in Sheffield Township.

The higher pavement friction helps motorists maintain better control in both dry and wet driving conditions by applying a skid resistant surface treatment to the roadway. The areas included in the project were identified through a safety analysis that included crash data.

Work is expected to start June 13, 2022, weather permitting and is expected to be completed in July 2022.

The contractor is RAM Construction Services of Michigan, Inc. of Livonia, MI. The contract cost is $323,229, which is to be paid entirely with federal safety funds.

Work will require lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.





MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

