Railroad Crossing Work on Route 322 Scheduled for Next Week near Philipsburg

Work to replace a Philipsburg railroad crossing is scheduled to take place next week, June 6 through 10. The railroad crossing is on Route 322 near McDonalds in Philipsburg. Crews have been working since early May to construct a temporary roadway that will carry traffic around the closed crossing/work zone. Once the new railroad crossing is complete, traffic will return to Route 322.

This work is being coordinated with construction activity on PennDOT's Route 322 project in the same area. PennDOT's Route 322 project will enhance safety by adding a center turning lane between the intersections of Decatur Hill/Graham Station Road and Route 53. Overall work includes the addition of the center turning lane, the replacement of the bridge spanning Laurel Run, installation of a concrete box culvert, paving, roadway widening, drainage improvements, sidewalk installation, traffic signal upgrades, guiderail installation and miscellaneous construction.

Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA is the contractor for the railroad work and the roadway project. PennDOT expects completion on the road work sometime later this year.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

# # #



