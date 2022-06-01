David Malcolm, San Diego Philanthropist, Encourages Students to Apply Now for the David Malcolm Scholarship

Applications for the $2,500 David Malcolm Scholarship must be submitted by June 30.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The deadline to apply for the David Malcolm Scholarship is fast approaching. All applications must be submitted by June 30, 2022.

This $2,500 scholarship, sponsored by San Diego philanthropist David Malcolm, is given to a student who has overcome obstacles to educational achievement and requires help to continue on the path to success.

To be eligible for the David Malcolm Scholarship, applicants must be high school seniors who have already been accepted into an accredited university or college, or be current students already enrolled full-time at an accredited university or college. Applicants also must have a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Along with a basic form, students must submit an essay that highlights a current obstacle they are facing and explain how the David Malcolm Scholarship would help them overcome it. The essay, which shouldn’t exceed 1,000 words, should also emphasize how higher education will help the applicant become an inspirational success story.

After all submissions to the David Malcolm Scholarship are reviewed after the June 30 deadline, one candidate will be selected as the 2022 recipient sometime in July.

The recipient will be notified via email and have two weeks to accept the scholarship. The David Malcolm Scholarship committee may request additional information, including documentation to support the information submitted with the recipient’s application.

To learn more about the David Malcolm Scholarship and submit an application for 2022, please visit www.davidmalcolmscholarship.com.

About David Malcolm

Over a career that has spanned four decades, David Malcolm has built an enviable career in real estate and is highly involved in supporting his local San Diego community. In addition to launching the David Malcolm Scholarship, he has given substantial support to The San Diego Foundation, supported many community organizations, and served in local, regional, and state offices.