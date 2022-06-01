At 4.01% CAGR, Polymer Foam Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 101.12 Billion by 2028 Says Facts & Factors | Global Polymer Foam Industry Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast Report

[209+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Polymer Foam Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 91.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 101.12 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 4.01% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are BASF SE (Germany), Rogers Corporation (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Recticel NV/SA (Belgium), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Huntsman International LLC (US), Armacell International S.A. (Germany), Zotefoams plc (UK), Covestro AG (Germany), JSP Corporation (Japan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Hanwha Chemical Corporation (South Korea), and Others, and others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Polymer Foam Market size & share was worth at USD 91.5 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 101.12 billion Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.01% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Polymer Foam? How big is the Polymer Foam Market?

Market Overview:

The polymer foam market is predicted to develop due to a significant increase in demand for various polymer foams in building, furniture, and automotive applications. Polyurethane is appropriate for various furniture foams and automobile seats because of its low density, low heat conduction coefficient, and low water absorption. Furthermore, as an inert substance, polystyrene styrene foam is frequently used in vacuum cleaners, microwave parts, food packaging, and laboratory trays. Furthermore, as rising countries' disposable income rises, so will the demand for electronic equipment and packing foams. This rising demand is projected to propel the market for such foams forward.

However, the availability of a wide choice of eco-friendly alternatives, as well as increased government concern about environmental difficulties caused by plastics, may have a detrimental impact on the market. Nonetheless, advances in additive manufacturing for polyurethane foam enable the printing of products in bespoke sizes and forms for packaging applications, boosting market growth even further. Such innovations will open up attractive prospects that will influence market growth.

Global Polymer Foam Market: Dynamics

The usage of polymer foam-based products has a number of advantages, including being lightweight and adaptable, corrosion resistance, high durability, mildew resistance, and recyclable. Polymer foams have features that make them appropriate for a variety of end-use industries, including building and construction, food and beverage, automotive, medical, and maritime. Surging usage of Polyurethane (PU) in automotive applications such as cushioned instrument panels, airbags, passenger car seat cushions, gasket seals, and arm & headrests are also propelling the industry forward.

Furthermore, the growing demand for electric vehicles around the world contributes to the market's expansion. Aside from manufacturers' increased focus on creating lightweight, fuel-efficient, and durable structures, this industry is expected to rise. Polyurethane foams are projected to have significant demand in the Asia Pacific automobile industry due to the aforementioned characteristics and their extensive application breadth.

Browse the full “Polymer Foam Market By Resin Type (Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin, Phenolic, Others), By Application (Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Furniture & Bedding, Footwear, Sports & Recreational, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/polymer-foam-market



Polymer Foam Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Covid-19 has had an effect not only on how people and things move around the world, but also on how people work and build. Since the global economy has slowed down so much, there has been a huge drop in demand for these foams. For many months, major economies like China, India, the US, Germany, and Brazil have announced lockdowns. The production of cars has been slowed down a lot, which makes it hard for the industry to use foams.

The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACE) says that the EU's car market has shrunk this year because production sites have closed and people are buying less cars. In the same way, less spending by consumers and restrictions on moving materials have had a big effect on how well the building and construction industry does. This has also changed how much people want these forms.

Polymer Foam Market: Segmentation Analysis

The category of polyurethane resins is predicted to increase at the fastest rate, based on resin type. Polyurethane has a low heat conduction coefficient, a low density, a low rate of water absorption, strong mechanical strength, and excellent insulating properties. There are many different rigidities, hardness, and densities of PU foam. Low-density flexible foams are used in upholstery, bedding, vehicle and truck seating, and innovative inorganic plant substrates for roof or wall gardens. RTM cores and thermal insulation both use low-density foams.

The polymer foam market was dominated by the building and construction industry. In the building and construction business, polymer foams are used for forging, pipe-in-pipe, doors, roof boards, and slabs. In the building and construction business, PU is the most used insulation foam. It has a low heat conduction coefficient, a low density, a low water absorption rate, and strong mechanical and insulating qualities, all of which are beneficial in the building and construction industry.

The global Polymer Foam market is segmented as follows;

By Resin Type:

Polyurethane

Polystyrene

Polyolefin

Phenolic

Others (melamine, PVC, silicone, rubber, and polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF))

By Application:

Building & Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Furniture & Bedding

Footwear, Sports & Recreational

Others (aerospace & aviation, wind energy, refrigerator, medical, and marine)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Polymer Foam market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.01% during the forecast period.

In term of revenue, The Polymer Foam market was valued at around US$ 91.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 101.12 billion, by 2028.

Based on the resin type, the segment of polyurethane resins is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Polymer foam is expected to grow in popularity as it finds use in a variety of industries, including packaging, furniture, and bedding, as well as the automotive sector.

During the forecast period, APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market on the basis of region.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Polymer Foam industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Polymer Foam Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Polymer Foam Industry?

What segments does the Polymer Foam Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Polymer Foam Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Overview

Due to increased demand from various applications such as packaging and building activities, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the market over the forecast period. The market in the Asia Pacific is primarily driven by factors such as increased building and construction activity, which can be attributed to the region's growing population and rising disposable income.

The Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the worldwide polymer market share, with China emerging as the largest producer and consumer of these foams. The market is also predicted to develop the fastest in this region. Due to their expanding populations and construction activity, China, Japan, and India are the primary countries contributing to the region's market growth.

By Region - Segment Analysis

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 91.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 101.12 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.01% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players BASF SE (Germany), Rogers Corporation (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Recticel NV/SA (Belgium), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Huntsman International LLC (US), Armacell International S.A. (Germany), Zotefoams plc (UK), Covestro AG (Germany), JSP Corporation (Japan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Hanwha Chemical Corporation (South Korea), and Others Key Segment By Resin Type, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Polymer Foam Market and detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

List of Key Players in the Global Polymer Foam Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Rogers Corporation (US)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Recticel NV/SA (Belgium)

Sealed Air Corporation (US)

Huntsman International LLC (US)

Armacell International S.A. (Germany)

Zotefoams plc (UK)

Covestro AG (Germany)

JSP Corporation (Japan)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Hanwha Chemical Corporation (South Korea)

