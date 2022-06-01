Travel Advisory: Changes for Route 10 North Access to Olneyville, Federal Hill Neighborhoods Start Today

RHODE ISLAND, June 1 - Starting today, Wednesday, June 1, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin changes that will affect how drivers reach the Olneyville and Federal Hill neighborhoods from Route 10 North. The current ramp to Westminster Street will be temporarily replaced with a new off-ramp connecting to Broadway, located about one-quarter of a mile north of the Westminster Street ramp.

The new Broadway ramp will be open by late tomorrow afternoon. It still provides direct access to Olneyville Square by turning left at the end of the ramp. Drivers seeking to reach Westminster Street can follow a detour by turning right and then right again onto Barton Street.

The current Westminster Street ramp will remain open until the end of the week as drivers become accustomed to the change. It will be closed on Friday, June 3.

The changes are part of the $410 million Route 6/10 Interchange Project. When finished, the final configuration will have Route 10 North traffic using a newly built Westminster Street ramp and Route 6 East traffic using the Broadway ramp.

The replacement of the Route 6/10 Interchange was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.