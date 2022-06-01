Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,385 in the last 365 days.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on June 1-International Children's Day

AZERBAIJAN, June 1 - 01 june 2022, 10:15

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on June 1- International Children's Day.

“I sincerely congratulate all our little compatriots on the occasion of June 1 - International Children's Day! I wish every child the best of health, love, joy and a happy future! May Almighty God protect children from all evils! ”

You just read:

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on June 1-International Children's Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.