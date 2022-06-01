First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on June 1-International Children's Day

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on June 1- International Children's Day.
“I sincerely congratulate all our little compatriots on the occasion of June 1 - International Children's Day! I wish every child the best of health, love, joy and a happy future! May Almighty God protect children from all evils! ”
