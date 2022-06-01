Submit Release
From Milo Dukanovic, President of Montenegro

AZERBAIJAN, June 1 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of 28th May - Indepence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on behalf of Montenegrin citizens and in my own name I hereby extend cordial congratulations and best wishes for prosperity of Your Excellency's country and wellbeing of friendly people of Azerbaijan.

It is a pleasure to see that our countries continue developing relations of mutual respect and openness, cherishing friendship and close ties between our two nations. The results achieved in the field of economy and tourism, together with a high level of political dialogue and understanding that we maintain, provide a high quality foundation for deepening of our economic ties.

I am convinced that, through their responsible policies, Montenegro and Azerbaijan will keep contributing to overcoming the increasingly complex challenges on the regional and international level.

Please accept assurances of my highest consideration and friendly regards.

Milo Dukanovic

President of Montenegro

