GRNBi and The Mining Future Strategic Partnership Press Release

GRNBi and The Mining Future

LELYSTAD, FLEVOLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRNBi and its subsidiary GRN Energy, a leading full-service solution provider to the global digital mining industry, and The Mining Future, a trusted partner in democratizing Bitcoin mining to the masses.

The partnership brings together the leading minds in global digital mining and energy to offer a full suite of products and services. GRNBi and The Mining Future will work together to identify and source low-cost power project sites for digital mining purposes. These sites will be located in Georgia using hydroelectric power only.

In addition, GRN-Energy and The Mining Future combined clout will offer global digital miners access to world-class design, engineering, and manufacturing of crypto infrastructure including green power generation, cost-effective mining enclosures, and electrical solutions.

Frederik Vyncke, Director of GRNBi says “We are excited to work with The Mining Future team to source and provide energy locations to our global customer base. The Mining Future team has a proven global track record and communicates and operates at the level clients require".

Gilbert Corbella, Co-Founder of The Mining Future explains “We are delighted to be working with the GRNBi team. Their combined experience, wisdom, and global reach are second to none. We are excited to offer the global crypto mining market leading-edge innovation and solutions. Together with GRNBi, our ideas, products, and project sites bring a unique mixture of economic performance and environmental stewardship to the crypto market.”

To learn more, please visit:

https://grnbi.com/

https://www.theminingfuture.com/

Contacts:

Frederik Vyncke, Director of GRNBi : frederik@grnbi.com

Gilbert Corbella, Co-Founder & Chairman of The Mining Future: corbella.g@theminingfuture.com

About GRNBi:

GRNBi core activities are creating, managing, and providing sustainable digital mining operations. With a focus on building global partnerships for sustainable development to improve quality of life, economic stability, and clean energy consumption.

About The Mining Future:

The Mining Future is leading the Bitcoin mining democratization on Main Street. Despite mining being one of the leading-edge investments, it has not yet achieved the good reputation it deserves among the masses. Our mission is to take part in the paradigm change and destigmatize Bitcoin mining to the uninitiated, making it accessible in a sustainable, transparent, and reliable way so a better future for our societies can be built.

