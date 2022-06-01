FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN DELAWARE, BROOME AND STEUBEN COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Delaware, Broome and Steuben counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Friday, June 3, in Sidney, Wednesday, June 8, in Vestal, and Saturday, June 11, in Whitney Point and Hornell.

When: Friday, June 3, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Sidney Head Start, 21 Liberty Street, Sidney

For more information, contact Heather Warner at (607) 832-5200 or [email protected].

When: Wednesday, June 8, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Pierce Hill Christian Fellowship, 232 Pierce Hill Road, Vestal

For more information, contact Christine Muss at (607) 778-2807 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Whitney Point High School, 10 Keibel Road, Whitney Point

For more information, contact Christine Muss at (607) 778-2807 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Simmons Rockwell, 1160 County Road 66, Hornell

For more information, contact Sergeant Matt Sorge at (607) 622-3911 or [email protected].

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See additional information on car seats and booster seats, including installation help and car seat recommendations, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

