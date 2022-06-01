Conexus Studio Designs High-Productivity Hub in Resimercial Style for 8VI Holdings' Hybrid Workforce
The 11,370sqft office is designed in Resimercial style – a modern fusion of residential and commercial design that takes inspiration from home comforts to create a warm and welcoming work environment.
8VI Holding's new headquarters in Singapore is designed and built by workplace specialist Conexus Studio.
Resimercial design is a workplace strategy that's not just on-trend, but can lead to increased employee productivity and creativity, while also reducing absenteeism and staff turnover.”SINGAPORE, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 8VI Holdings, an Australian-listed company engaged in the businesses of financial technology and financial education, has recently moved into their new headquarters in Singapore, by workplace design and build specialist Conexus Studio.
— Brendan Khor, Conexus Studio's Managing Director
Located within the freshly revamped 1557 Keppel Road development, the 11,370sqft ground-floor unit is designed in the “resimercial” style – a modern fusion of residential and commercial design that takes inspiration from home comforts to create a warm and welcoming work environment.
It's an office design trend that has been gaining traction around the world as companies look to create workplaces that better meets employee's lifestyles and needs, and especially relevant for 8VI Holdings and its subsidiaries post-pandemic, as the firm aims to facilitate a seamless transition from “home to office” for their hybrid workforce.
"We wanted to create a very strong reason why team members will return to the office - a compelling place where they can feel at ease, think creatively, collaborate, and bond," said 8VI Holdings Executive Director and CEO Ken Chee.
The office experience begins at the #hello neon sign by the entrance, setting the stage for an immersive journey into the vibrant world of 8VI. From here, colourful graphics and inspirational quotes draw the eye at every turn, reinforcing the company’s personality and inspiring employees to do their best work.
A highlight of the new office is its multi-functional breakout hall that sets a relaxed tone and promotes interaction amongst employees from 8VI Holdings’ different business subsidiaries. Strategically positioned in the main thoroughfare and equipped with a variety of seating options, from bar counters, tiered platforms and cafe style booths, the space is envisioned as a key activation point for knowledge sharing, impromptu collaborations and socialising, with amenities such as vending machines and a pool table for people to drop in and recharge.
The design takes a leaf out of residential design with its use of warm materials and layered textures to create a sense of comfort and tranquillity, as well as its focus on decorative and biophilic elements – such as organic pathways and greenery – to help reduce stress levels and improve cognitive function.
Meeting and huddle rooms are named after leaders admired by the 8VI team (from Warren Buffet, Lee Kuan Yew to Walt Disney) and each feature a unique theme that pay homage to their legacy. Fun themes and homely spaces aside, the office comes equipped for serious work, with amenities such as soundproof meeting rooms and the latest plug-and-play technology.
“The workplace has evolved so much in the past decade, and it's exciting to see companies like 8VI Holdings embrace the change and create a hybrid office design that employees will love coming back to,” said Conexus Studio Managing Director, Brendan Khor.
“Resimercial design is a workplace strategy that's not just on-trend, but can lead to increased employee productivity and creativity, while also reducing absenteeism and staff turnover. We're proud to have worked with 8VI Holdings to bring their culture and vision to life, and inspire employees to do their best work.”
ABOUT 8VI HOLDINGS LIMITED
8VI Holdings Limited (“8VI”) is a Singapore-based FinEduTech company operating under the brand name VI. Established in 2008, VI is the representation of our beliefs and roots in Value Investing and empowers the average man-on-the-street to achieve sustainable wealth as part of their mission to make investments smarter, faster and easier.
VI App, a unique, proprietary stock analysis tool developed through 8BIT Global Pte Ltd (“8BIT”), crunches traditional financial data and simplifies the complex stock analysis and decision-making process for equity investors into easy-to-use visuals under a comprehensive framework. As a licensed Financial Adviser approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, 8BIT provides financial advice concerning securities and units in collective investment scheme through research analyses and research reports, through VI App.
With numerous offices across the Asia Pacific region, VI College supports a community of graduates and value investors globally through its flagship “VI Bootcamp” and other programmes. As the region’s leading FinEduTech provider, VI College leverages the power of technology and transforms the perception and application of value investing.
ABOUT CONEXUS STUDIO
Established in March 2019, Conexus Studio is boutique design and build company in Singapore specialising in workplaces that bring communities, aspirations and capabilities together. We believe in leveraging the power of spatial design to unlock the potential of people and their work. The name Conexus (a portmanteau of “Connect” and “Nexus”) outlines this commitment, and our projects have won recognition for being human-centric spaces that spark that elusive connection and spur collaboration between its users. Our portfolio includes projects for notable clients such as BBC Studios, Doctor Anywhere, Hegen, Jobstreet and Nu Skin, which have won with over 10 design awards, including Singapore's SG Mark, Good Design Japan, as well as the Asia Pacific International Property Awards.
Sio Hui Lim
Conexus Studio Pte Ltd
+65 6226 0226
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Singapore Office Design for 8VI Holdings