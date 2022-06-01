Obesity Treatment Surgery Devices Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Types And Growth Rate By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Obesity Treatment Surgery Devices Market Size – USD 2.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.0%,

Rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes globally are among some major factors driving global bariatric surgery market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest analysis by Emergen Research, the global Obesity Treatment Surgery Devices Market is expected to reach US $ 4.81 billion in 2028 with a stable CAGR of 9.0%. Increasing numbers of patients requiring surgery and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery are several key factors driving revenue growth in the global Obesity Treatment Surgery Devices market. Increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes and heart disease is also driving market revenue growth.

Emergen Research's recent report on the Obesity Treatment Surgery Devices Market consists of a comprehensive survey of geographic landscapes, industry size, and business revenue estimates. The study considers the estimated period as the basic period and reveals important information related to the market size, share, and growth rate of the Obesity Treatment Surgery Devices Market . the study will scrutinize the market share of some of the prominent market players in the Obesity Treatment Surgery Devices Market during the projected period from 2020 to 2028. The report is a producer with a significant number of individuals standing against the backdrop of key challenges prevailing in the sector and competition in the commercial arena.

The Obesity Treatment Surgery Devices Market Survey further combines the strengths of both primary and secondary research to estimate and validate the current status of imports and exports, supply and demand. Power consumption, spending capacity and distribution channels around the world. The report examines the position of prominent manufacturers in the Obesity Treatment Surgery Devices Market and evaluates the strategies adopted to stay competitive. This study applies qualitative and quantitative methods to assess the annual and financial performance of top vendors and insights from market leaders.

In market segmentation by manufacturer, the report targets the following companies:

Medtronic PLC, Allergan Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson and Johnson, Olympus, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mediflex Surgical Procedures, and GI Dynamics Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

In February 2021, Carrum Health expanded options for weight loss surgery in mid-west through partnership with the Bariatric Centre of Kansas City (BCKC). The centre has performed over 17,000 surgeries and the partnership will help improve quality of lives with improved access to high-quality bariatric surgery.

Assisting devices segment is expected to register steady increase in revenue growth during the forecast period as these devices are widely used in minimally invasive surgeries which require immediate closure of small incisions

Gastric bypass surgery helps loose weight by changing how stomach and small intestine handles food. After surgery, the stomach will be smaller, and patient will feel full with less food consumption. This procedure is performed on patients who are seriously obese and have been unable to achieve desired weight loss through diets.

Non-invasive or minimally invasive surgeries enable completion of weight loss surgery without need for making a large, open incision. There are various types of minimally invasive surgeries such as single-site weight loss surgery, laparoscopic weight loss surgery, robotic weight loss surgery, and endoscopic techniques.

Furthermore, the report is attuned with the latest market changes and economic landscape with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has affected the demand and supply pattern, as well as the trends of the industry. It has also brought an economic slowdown that has affected the business of the key manufacturers of the industry. The report estimates the impact of this crisis on the current scenario and future prospects and provides a post-COVID market scenario

Emergen Research has segmented the global Obesity Treatment Surgery Devices Market on the basis of device, surgery, procedure, end-use, and region:

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Implantable Devices

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Gastric Bands

Gastric Emptying Systems

Gastric Balloon Systems

Assisting Devices

Closure Device

Suturing Device

Trocars

Stapling Device

Others

Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Invasive Surgery

Non-Invasive Surgery

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gastric Sleeve Surgery

Adjustable Gastric Band

Gastric Bypass

Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospital

Obesity Treatment Surgery Devices Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Market segment by region / country:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

This report encompasses the current scenario and growth prospects of Global Obesity Treatment Surgery Devices Market for the period 2020 – 2027. The study is a meticulously framed, in-depth study, with multiple tables charts and graphs that provide vital information on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in that specific market.

This survey provides answers to the following important questions:

.. What is the expected growth rate of the Obesity Treatment Surgery Devices Market ? What is the market size for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028?

What are the main drivers of changing the course of the industry?

Who are the major vendors dominating the obesity surgery industry in different regions? What are their winning strategies to stay ahead of the competition?

What is the market trend for obesity surgery that business owners can trust in the next few years?

What are the threats and challenges that are expected to limit the progress of the obesity surgery industry in different countries?

What are the main opportunities available to employers during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028?



