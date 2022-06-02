Mohawk Industries incorporates Skyscend Inc. SaaS product suite to automate and transform global Supplier Management
SkyscendPay SaaS automates Supplier Management via a private portal that utilizes Blockchain and Web3 to provide Mohawk Industries Suppliers "self-service"
The new SaaS Supply Chain Management and AP Program aims to improve inbound and outbound supplier data and communications by providing real-time updates on POs, invoices, and payments to all suppliers”CALHOUN, GA, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mohawk Industries incorporates Skyscend Inc. SaaS product suite to automate and transform global Supplier Management. The flagship product, SkyscendPay, is a hyperscale secure portal that leverages Web3 and Blockchain technologies to provision supplier self-service.
— Jill Schubert, VP Purchasing and Strategic Sourcing, Mohawk Industries.
As part of the newly formed digital transformation partnership, Mohawk Industries is migrating all AP requirements to SkyscendPay to automate supplier support and management inclusive of order status, invoicing and payment processing. Skyscend’s proven SaaS enterprise solution was rolled out in North America with international markets to follow. “The new SaaS Supply Chain Management and AP Program aims to improve extensive supplier in-bound and out-bound data and communications by enabling real-time updates on purchase orders, invoices, and payments to all suppliers”, explained Jill Schubert, VP Purchasing and Strategic Sourcing, Mohawk Industries.
The new business processes will empower suppliers to perform the desired and necessary functions in supporting Mohawk Industries in a professional, timely and competitive manner—without requiring Mohawk Procurement, Finance, AP, or Supply Chain staff, to manage daily email, telephone and facsimiles from their valued suppliers inquiring on order status, invoice processing and payment.
Mohawk Industries is growing rapidly and recognized the need to consolidate and transform their critical supplier support to an automated business process, without investing in custom software. With SkyscendPay offered through the cloud, and fully accessible by suppliers through mobile devices, Mohawk Industries can quickly deploy and enable thousands of suppliers and greatly improve decision making and approvals. This will in turn, improve their global supply chain’s visibility and awareness resulting in reduced order times, delivery of timely and accurate supplier data and automated supplier support in the areas of Procurement, Supply Chain Management, Finance and AP. “This new partnership will enable Mohawk Industries to accelerate its business transformation in the cloud and fuel its future growth,” said Bill Bowers, VP Enterprise Business Transformation, Mohawk Industries.
Chaya Gangadarappa, President of Skyscend Inc. added that “Mohawk Industries previous investment in technologies will not be disrupted as SkyscendPay as it simply overlays all ERP’s and Accounting solutions. Additionally, suppliers are quickly enabled and begin immediately to view their account data, receive orders and invoice through SkyscendPay, and in the future, Skyscend Capital shall offer its Early Pay feature to improve suppliers cash flow”. Madhu Shivalingegowda, Sr Director – Global IS Mohawk Industries commented; “The adoption of AI coupled with Blockchain and SaaS Cloud applications provides our end-users and suppliers a simple, secure & intuitive platform upon which to conduct commerce. The seamless integration to our ERP systems provides our vendors with the single source of truth.”
About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries is a leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, IVC, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Home, Pergo, and Quick-Step. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.
About Skyscend Inc.
Skyscend Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a pureplay SaaS FinTech company that provides trade financing and invoice-to-pay automation services. It simplifies Supply Chain collaboration by providing a secure, intuitive, transparent, and seamless platform that unites the Buyer, the Supplier and Financial Institutions. It provides transformative services enabling Customers to register, manage, finance, and pay their valued Suppliers. Skyscend Pay, the SaaS platform, integrates with all popular ERPs, Source-to-Pay systems and accounting tools. It enables indirect and direct suppliers to be onboarded, view the status of Supply Chain transactions, submit invoices and to finance Accounts Receivables all via a Supplier Self-Service model.
