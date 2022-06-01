Newborn Screening Market Size, Emerging Growth, Key Factors, Upcoming Trends, Key Players, Future Technologies by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The technical advancements, government funding, and the growing panel of Newborn diseases are driving the market.

Newborn Screening Market Size – USD 1.03 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.3%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Newborn Screening Market is forecasted to reach USD 2.27 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Newborn screening tests in infants check for developmental, metabolic, and genetic abnormalities. Newborn screening includes more than 30 illnesses and conditions. Additionally, various governmental and non-profit agencies are primarily focusing on providing quality fetal and maternal care. Besides, the industry is expected to experience a boost in demand due to the involvement of federal bodies involved in coordinating awareness and quality control programs to imbibe confidence and low the number of deaths caused by negligence and non-screening. New treatments such as enzyme replacement therapy, hematopoietic stem cell transplant, gene therapy, and novel therapeutic drugs have allowed the inclusion of autoimmune disorders as possible candidates in NBS programs.

The advent of modern and innovative screening technologies, and subsequent drug approvals, is expected to have a positive effect on the Newborn screening industry. Also, the growing prevalence of congenital cardiac diseases and genetic disorders among New-borns is expected to propel the Newborn screening market. While the lack of parental awareness about neonatal screening, limited availability of qualified practitioners, and lack of accuracy in some of the tests are the key factors that can hinder the development of the Newborn screening market.

Top competitors of the Newborn Screening Market Market profiled in the report include:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Natus Medical Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., AB Sciex LLC, Covidien Plc, Masimo Corp., GE Healthcare, and Waters Corp., among others.

Important queries related to the Newborn Screening Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Newborn Screening Market?

What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Newborn Screening Market during the forecast period ?

Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region?

How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for keyword?

Why are market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

Key Highlights from the Report:

Electrophoresis segment contributed to the market revenue with a share of USD 0.15 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% during the projected timeframe. This growth can be attributed to the escalating demand for the technique and the rapid advancement in detection techniques that boost the detection of carnitine conjugates, amino acids, and other compounds.

The Assay Kits are projected to exhibit significant growth and expand at a CAGR of 10.4% in the projected period due to the availability of various types of kits such as enzymatic assay kits, DNA assay kits, and other assays which use immunoassays in screening.

The dry blood spot test is a major revenue contributor in the Newborn Screening market. The dry blood spot test application accounted for a 43.1% share of the market in 2019 and occupied a significant share of the North American market.

North America dominated the market growth in 2019 and is forecasted to continue holding its dominant position over the projected timeframe due to the escalating adoption of cost-effective and innovative procedures.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segregated the Global Newborn Screening Market on the basis of technology, product, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Pulse Oximetry

Enzyme Based Assay

DNA Assay

Electrophoresis

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Instruments

Reagents

Assay Kits

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dry Blood Spot Test

Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD)

Hearing Screen

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Rest of MEA

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

