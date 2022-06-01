Air Purifier Market Size Demand, Growth and Forecast 2027 | IQAir North America, Panasonic Corporation etc.

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in demand for clean air, due to the growing population levels in addition to growing lungs problems.

Market Size – USD 8.05 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.7%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Air Purifier Market is projected to reach USD 18.15 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The usage of air cleaners is growing across countries, significantly wherever pollution levels are extraordinarily high. Factors like the rise in industrial activities, rise in urbanization, increase in pollution because of high emission from factories, and social unit activities act as the key market drivers. APAC, Europe, and North America happen to be the major regions with a high demand for air filters.

The report is furnished with extensive data on the market scenario and financial structure owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The report provides substantial data about the present and future impact of COVID-19 on the market. The report covers extensive analysis of present and future trends and the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in a post-pandemic scenario.

The report covers comprehensive profiling of key players operating in the market. The top players studied in the report include Unilever PLC, LG Electronics, Inc., IQAir North America, Panasonic Corporation, Aerus LLC, Whirlpool Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc. and Koninklijke Philips N.V.and others. Major competitors of the market along with their production capacity, manufacturing base, product portfolios, business strategies, and market share and size, are extensively discussed in the report. To ease the understanding of the complex market, the competitive landscape has been explained in detail in the report.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Once lockdown restrictions due to covid-19 are eased, international air apparatus corporations is likely to consume existing inventory to address the hampered production and international trade, inspite of providing chain disruptions. Recovery within the residential sector is anticipated to be slow because of discretionary shopper payment and low pollution levels.

Over the years and still now, air purifiers are thought of a luxury or manner artifact instead of a necessity by the plenty. a brief shift targeted towards business and institutional end-users, significantly hospitals, offices, and government buildings, is anticipated to assist recover the air apparatus business.

HEPA emerged because the largest technology section in 2019 with a market share of 45.1%, due to improved potency of the technology once it involves dust mites, pollens, trappings dirt and different indoor allergens.

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region.

The market is further segmented on the basis of types, applications, and regions. Based on the types, the market is segmented into

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High Efficiency Particulate Matter (HEPA)

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Others

Based on the application spectrum, the market is divided into

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

The report provides a comprehensive analysis in an organized manner in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams. The organized data paves the way for thorough examination and research of the current and future outlook of the market. The report further offers a thorough SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the Air Purifier market.

Key Benefits of the Global Air Purifier Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with strategic recommendations to circumvent barriers and challenges efficiently

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Air Purifier Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

A comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Air Purifier Market and insights into the regions anticipated to show lucrative growth

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Air Purifier Market

