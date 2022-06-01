Heavy EVs and Industrial Equipment Charging Market Size Worth to be USD 10.95 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global heavy EVs and industrial equipment charging market size is expected to reach USD 10.95 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 12.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady heavy EVs and industrial equipment charging market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing initiatives by governments worldwide to curb environmental pollution. Governments across the globe are investing substantially in Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure to create opportunities for OEMs to expand their business and revenues.

Increasing use of electric vehicles for public and goods transportation is a significant factor driving global heavy EVs and industrial equipment charging market revenue growth

Regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe are leading in terms of adoption of these vehicles to curb the level of air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Currently, gasoline (petrol and diesel) accounts for majority percentage of fuel used in the transportation sector and extensive use of these fuel results in high levels of harmful greenhouse gas emissions. Electric vehicles presently are the most suitable alternative for reducing usage of conventional fuels and lowering environmental impact.

Rising emphasis on cost-efficient productivity and efficiency is driving demand for Industry 4.0, which in turn is propelling heavy EVs and industrial equipment charging market revenue growth. With the advent of Industry 4.0, several industries are experiencing enhanced efficiency, increased output, personalized offerings, lower-cost benefits, and novel business model development. All this is achieved through use of automated equipment, which helps in streamlining processes and providing opportunities for new ideas to implement. Most automated equipment, particularly mobile equipment, require batteries to function, and this is driving demand for industrial equipment charging solutions.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

Delta Energy Systems

ElectReon

WAVE Inc.

BP Chargemaster

WiTricity Corporation

Momentum Dynamics

Greenlots

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

and ABB Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In August 2021, Concentric, which is a firm engaged in DC power management solutions for critical power and material handling industries, made an announcement about the purchase of STANGCO Industrial Equipment Inc. for providing charging requirement solutions for various industries.

Among the technology segments, inductive charging segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid rate over forecast period. Inductive or wireless charging technology is garnering substantial traction in EV charging as it allows EVs to be charged wirelessly when in close proximity of charging coils. Likely use cases of this technology are placing inductive charging coils in strategic public sites, such as parking spots or roads, to enable charging of vehicles while moving. This technology is expected to reduce need for charging stations and hence save considerable costs on charging infrastructure.

Among the application segments, dynamic power transfer segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate over forecast period. Dynamic power transfer system provides an uninterrupted power supply for EVs, thereby offering extended driving range for heavy vehicles with reduced battery capacity. Charging EVs on the move allows for substantial reduction in the storage capacity of batteries. Dynamic power transfer systems can be deployed with small segmented coils laid on roads to charge EVs.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What market size is the global Heavy Electric Vehicles and Industrial Equipment Charging market expected to reach over the forecast period?

Which leading players are operating in the global Heavy Electric Vehicles and Industrial Equipment Charging market?

Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth throughout the forecast period?

Which key factors are expected to driver global Heavy Electric Vehicles and Industrial Equipment Charging market during the forecast period?

Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Emergen Research has segmented the global heavy EVs and industrial equipment charging market on the basis of application, technology, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Static Power Transfer

Dynamic Power Transfer

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Inductive Charging

Resonant Inductive Charging

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electric Bus

Automated Guided Vehicles

Heavy Duty Truck

Semi-Trailer Truck

Electric Towing Vehicle

Terminal Tractor

Scissor Lifts

Electric Forklifts

Others

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

The study explores in details about the recent trend fast gaining momentum in the Heavy Electric Vehicles and Industrial Equipment Charging industry due to factors including but not limited to growing customer preference and a sudden rise in their spending capacity. Aspects attributed to the gross margin, profit, supply chain management and product value and their considerable impact on the development of the Heavy Electric Vehicles and Industrial Equipment Charging market during the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 is carefully scrutinized during the research.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Heavy Electric Vehicles and Industrial Equipment Charging Market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the Heavy Electric Vehicles and Industrial Equipment Charging market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the Heavy Electric Vehicles and Industrial Equipment Charging market segmentation based on product type and application

