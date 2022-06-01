NYSOFA, AgingNY and Trualta Provide Free Web-Based Support Platfo... May 29, 2022 | 6:59 AM EDT Learn more about NYSOFA, AgingNY and Trualta Provide Free Web-Based Support Platform for All Family Caregivers in NYS

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) have partnered with Trualta to offer Trualta’s web-based caregiver education and support platform at no cost to any unpaid caregiver in New York State. Funding for this initiative is supported in the Fiscal Year 2023 state budget through NYSOFA programs to address social isolation and expand caregiver supports.

Trualta's evidence-based caregiver training and support platform helps families build skills to manage care at home for loved ones of any age. It also connects to local resources and support services by delivering personalized education, training, and information links.

New Yorkers can access the service at https://newyork-caregivers.com. Once registered, acaregivers can select personalized training and track their progress on topics like self-care, stroke recovery, dementia care, medication management, and more. Users can log-in from any computer, tablet, or smartphone.

There are an estimated 4.1 million caregivers in New York State who provide 2.68 billion hours of unpaid care. Sixty-one percent worry about caring for a loved one and 70 percent reported at least one mental health symptom during the pandemic. Trualta teaches critical skills to reduce caregiver stress levels and increase confidence in one's caregiving abilities.

A 2021 study in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports found a high rate of retention and engagement among caregivers who used the Trualta platform to support their care for loved ones with dementia: 84 percent of participants reported using at least one skill they learned from Trualta. More than half of the caregivers (56 percent) reported allocating more time for self-care after using Trualta. Caregiver burden scores also appeared to decrease after using Trualta for 30 days.

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said: "Family, friends and neighbors provide a range of unpaid supports for loved ones at home, including often complex or intensive tasks for family members who have chronic conditions like dementia or diabetes. This labor of love can be all-consuming, but you are not alone. Our partnership with Trualta offers an evidence-based support platform statewide, empowering unpaid caregivers with the knowledge and skills training necessary to reduce anxiety and stress while improving outcomes in the care of loved ones. Equally important is the connection it provides to local programs and services for help if needed."

He added: “NYSOFA, our county office for aging partners, and their networks deliver many community-based services to help individuals age in place, including support groups, respite, social adult day programs, and more. On-demand platforms like Trualta help extend our reach, bringing vital information and guidance into the homes of more New Yorkers so that nobody faces the struggle of caregiving alone."

Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) Executive Director Becky Preve said: “Caregivers are the key building blocks in allowing older individuals to remain in their homes and communities. Trualta is an amazing resource to support caregivers in their journey, and we are thrilled for this partnership. The Association on Aging in New York applauds NYSOFA and Trualta for expanding caregiver services and supports to help all New Yorkers.”

Trualta Founder and CEO Jonathan Davis said: “We’re excited to be partnering with the state of New York to help family caregivers provide the best care for their loved ones. We’re proud of our track record supporting caregivers across the country, and in partnership with New York’s robust and innovative aging network, we will make sure that every caregiver in New York has access to valuable training and support resources to reduce stress, build confidence and feel less alone.”

New York State Caregiving & Respite Coalition Executive Director Doris Green said: "The NYS Caregiving and Respite Coalition is so pleased that this amazing resource will be available to all our caregivers in New York. A big thank you to NYSOFA for always bringing the latest technology opportunities to our caregivers across the state."

NYSOFA Caregiver Coordinator Deana Prest said: “Caring for a loved one, whether a family member or friend, is a one-of-a-kind journey. Having person-centered, skills-based training with content tailored to their care situation and learning style is critical. I'm thrilled that NYSOFA is collaborating with Trualta, an eLearning platform that will assist caregivers in building the skills needed to care for a loved one at home.”

About the New York State Office for the Aging

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) continuously works to help the state’s 4.6 million older adults be as independent as possible for as long as possible through advocacy, development and delivery of person-centered, consumer-oriented, and cost-effective policies, programs, and services that support and empower older adults and their families, in partnership with the network of public and private organizations that serve them. Stay connected—visit the NYSOFA Facebook page; follow @NYSAGING on Twitter and NYSAging on Instagram; or visit aging.ny.gov.

About the Association on Aging in New York

The Association on Aging in New York supports and advocates for New York’s mostly county-based Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and works collaboratively with a network of organizations that exist to promote independence, preserve dignity, and provide support for residents of New York State as they age. For more information, follow us on Facebook, visit www.agingny.org or call (518) 449-7080.

About Trualta

Trualta supports families managing care for loved ones at home via an online learning platform. In partnership with innovative healthcare payers, providers, government and social service organizations, Trualta provides better care at a lower cost. Each partner organization is equipped with a customized learning portal offering on-demand, personalized skills-based training to help caregivers keep their loved ones at home for longer. Currently available across 27 U.S. states and Canada, Trualta's evidence-based offering is proving that trained, confident family caregivers can improve health outcomes and reduce costs. www.Trualta.com.

About the New York State Caregiving & Respite Coalition

The New York State Caregiving & Respite Coalition (NYSCRC) is a partnership of dedicated organizations and individuals committed to supporting the millions of our state's family caregivers. NYSCRC members understand the unique needs of caregivers. Through training and education, we focus on increasing caregivers' access to respite resources, and we speak with a unified voice to gain the attention of policymakers for the needs of family caregivers. www.nyscrc.org.