Dairy Enzymes Market 2020, Business Analysis, Topmost Key Players, Prospect and Forecast to 2027

Market Size – USD 593.2 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trend – Increasing usage of microbial rennet

Increasing need to preserve freshness and refine the flavor and texture of dairy products is driving the global dairy enzymes market. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a current analysis by Emergen Research, The global dairy enzymes market would reach value of USD 999.8 Million by 2027. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance among people. Moreover, increasing utilization of hydrocolloids by dairy-manufacturing companies to enhance the texture of dairy products is expected to drive the market for dairy enzymes during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing preference of obese people for low-fat and healthy food is also contributing to the demand for dairy enzymes. Moreover, rising incidence of digestive issues among people has driven the demand for fermented dairy products. This, in turn, has boosted the market for dairy enzymes.

The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the dairy enzymes business sphere. The report studies the factors influencing the growth of the industry in the global dairy enzymes market and offers accurate predictions about the growth pattern. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the dairy enzymes market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the industry and a detailed analysis of the key players of the market based on their revenue, profit margins, financial standing, global market position, R&D activities, and product portfolio. It also covers their strategic endeavors such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and product launches and brand promotions, among others. The key players profiled in the report are DuPont, Kerry Group, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, DSM, Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Connell Bros., Novozymes A/S, Biocatalysts Ltd, Amano Enzyme, and SternEnzym

Food-processing companies increasingly utilize microbial rennet for production of cheese. Growing inclination of health-conscious people toward vegan diet has driven the demand for microbial rennet, as vegetarians do not consume animal-derived rennet. Moreover, microbial rennet is much inexpensive than the rennet derived from animals. The lower cost of microbial rennet has resulted in the increasing adoption of this dairy enzyme among cheese manufacturers.

Key Highlights of Report

The cheese segment held the largest market share of 33.7% in 2019. Dairy enzymes help reduce the bitterness of whey, improve freshness of cheese, and assist in the digestion of milk, which is driving the segment.

The microbial segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand for cheese with rich flavor and texture has led to increasing utilization of microbial rennet, which is driving the microbial

North America accounted for the largest share of the global dairy enzymes market in 2019. Increasing demand among health-conscious people for innovative dairy products that are sugar-free, lactose-free, and enriched in prebiotic fiber is driving the market for dairy enzymes in the region.

In December 2020, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences announced the launch of Versilk in North America. The new product is the latest in the company’s range of enzymes. Its use helps beverages and yogurt attain optimal taste and texture.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dairy enzymes market in terms of application, type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cheese

Milk

Yoghurt

Infant Formula

Ice Cream & Desserts

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Chymosin

Lipase

Lactase

Microbial Rennet

Others (Catalases and Proteases)

Regional Analysis of the dairy enzymes Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market and provides a futuristic perspective about the market trends, growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data. It provides an in-depth assessment of market size, market share, revenue growth, along with a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. Rising investments and technological advancements are expected to significantly drive the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Dairy Enzymes market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report.

