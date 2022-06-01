Global Surface Disinfectant Market is expected to grow at a decent rate of 7.5% to reach $5 billion by 2026

Medi-Tech Insights: Increased use of surface disinfectants in public facilities, hospitals, nursing homes, wastewater treatment facilities, and households to curb the spread of Covid-19 virus, rising demand for eco-friendly & superior-quality surface disinfectant products, increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, increasing awareness regarding personal hygiene & sanitization, and the growing implementation of stringent regulations in medical hygiene for the use of surface disinfectants are the key factors driving the global surface disinfectant market.

Surface disinfectants are chemical agents applied to non-living objects to destroy bacteria, viruses, fungi, mold, and mildews living on the objects. They can also be incorporated in different forms, such as liquids, wipes, and sprays.

Several broad categories of disinfectants are used in commercial and industrial facility maintenance to prevent the transmission of microbial infections or cross-contamination. The most common types of disinfectants are hydrogen peroxide, quaternary ammonium compounds (Quats), chlorine compounds, alcohols, aldehydes, iodophors, and phenolic compounds.

Shift Towards Bio-based Surface Disinfectants

In bio-based cleaning products, manufacturer replaces fossil-based ingredients with bio-based ingredients such as plant oil or enzymes. Bio-based cleaning products are more environmentally friendly, as it uses natural ingredients compositions without compromising the quality of disinfectants. This shift in the trend toward bio-based products from chemical-based products is expected to drive the surface disinfectants market.

Surface Disinfectant Usage for Infection Prevention Drives the Surface Disinfectant Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the most contagious and dangerous disease in recent history. However, using the right type of surface disinfectant routinely for cleaning the facility is critical in preventing the spread of infections and diseases like COVID, influenza, and others and also ensures quality patient care, employee protection, and proper hygiene maintenance. For Instance,

In June 2021, Metrex Research, LLC launched new surface disinfectant wipes under the brand name CaviWipe 2.0. These multi-purpose disinfectant wipes protect against 42 types of pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2 virus.





Key Challenges/ Constraints: Global Surface Disinfectant Market

Some of the chemical disinfectants currently available on the market are irritating to the skin, eyes, and respiratory system. Spray products that are currently used also contain non-volatile chemicals that can cause respiratory problems if not used in properly ventilated areas. Therefore, the risks associated with the usage of surface disinfectants are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

North America: The Largest Surface Disinfectant Market

North America is the largest surface disinfectant market, followed by Europe and APAC. The large share of North America can be attributed to stringent regulations & guidelines imposed by the government on the use of surface disinfectants, the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, and an increased focus on public sanitization in the region. APAC is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Global Surface Disinfectant Market

Some of the key players operating in the market include Procter & Gamble, 3M Company, Ecolab, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Clorox Company, and Steris Corporation, among others.

Companies Adopting Inorganic Growth Strategies to Increase their Market Share

Players operating in the surface disinfectant market are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, and new product launches to garner market share. For instance,

In February 2022, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (“Reckitt") announced a distribution collaboration with Diversey Holdings, Ltd. The collaboration will expand the distribution of Reckitt’s hygiene solutions into emerging markets, focusing on B2B channels.





The global surface disinfectant market is a growing market that is expected to gain further momentum in the coming years due to stringent government regulations, new product launches, raising awareness of sanitization and hygiene due to the spread of COVID-19, and aggressive organic and inorganic growth strategies followed by the players.

