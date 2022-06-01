Nighttime ramp closure on westbound I-80 at exit 295B in Davenport begins Tuesday, June 7

DAVENPORT, Iowa – June 1, 2022– A traffic sign installation project on Interstate 80 in Davenport will require closing the exit ramp from westbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 61 (Exit 295B) from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly beginning on Tuesday, June 7 until Thursday, June 16, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Davenport construction office.

During ramp closures, motorists will be directed to use the Exit 292 exit ramp.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: Adrian Simonson at 563-391-2750 or adrian.simonson@iowadot.us