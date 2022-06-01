Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market Showing Footprints for Strong Growth in Coming Years

Emergen Research Logo

Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market Size – USD 3.18 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.8%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen Research, the global antibody drug conjugates market size was USD 3.18 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 20.01 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period, 2021-2028. Antibody-drug conjugates are highly targeted therapies that use biopharmaceutical drugs comprising monoclonal antibodies to target tumor cell specific antigens and extremely potent anti-cancer drugs linked through chemical linker. ADCs are considered a powerful and highly effective class of therapeutic agents used in oncology and hematology. ADC technology is also used outside of cancer-related indications.

Market Dynamics:

Rise in global geriatric population, increasing prevalence of different types of cancer worldwide, and increasing investments by government bodies in pharmaceutical research & development activities for more advanced cancer drugs and therapeutics are among the principal factors driving the global antibody drug conjugates market revenue growth. Antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) are generally used in cancer therapies and help increase the cell-killing potential of monoclonal antibodies. ADCs are made of an antibody drug, cytotoxic chemotherapy drug, and a linker.

Some of the Top companies Influencing in this Market include:

Oxford BioTherapeutics, Bayer AG, Immunomedics Inc., Concortis Biotherapeutics, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., ImmunoGen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Non-cleavable Linker Technology Segment Accounted for Largest Revenue Share in 2020:

Based on technology, the global antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into cleavable linker, non-cleavable linker, and linkerless technologies. The non-cleavable linker segment held the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, mainly owing to factors such as increasing awareness of the advantages of non-cleavable linkers over cleavable linkers, such as increased plasma stability, greater therapeutic window, and higher stability and tolerability.

Blood Cancer Segment to Account for Fastest Revenue CAGR:

In terms of application, the global antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into blood cancer, brain tumor, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, and others. The blood cancer segment is expected to dominate other segments in terms of fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Blood cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, mostly affecting older adults. Rising prevalence of blood cancer worldwide, increasing R&D activities for advanced and effective ADCs to treat the disease, increasing regulatory approvals for various newly developed ADCs, and development of new targeted therapies for blood cancer are key factors driving this segment’s growth.

North America Accounted for Largest Revenue Share in 2020:

Among regional markets, the North America antibody drug conjugates market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, owing to factors such as rising burden of cancer, growing cancer awareness among the population, ongoing new drug pipeline projects, and presence of major industry players in the region, including Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca, and Gilead Sciences, Inc., are among the major factors contributing to the North America market revenue growth.

Browse Detailed Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market Research Analysis report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/antibody-drug-conjugates-market

Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market Segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the global Antibody-Drug Conjugates market on the basis of technology, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cleavable Linker

Non-Cleavable Linker

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blood Cancer

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Brain Tumor

Ovarian Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Research Institute

Clinics

Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market Regional Segmentation;

North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Research covers the following objectives:

To study and analyze the Global Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from forecast to 2028

To understand the structure of Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

