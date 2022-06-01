Insights on the Head-Up Display Global Market to 2028 - by Type, Component, Technology, Application by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Head-up Display Market size is expected to reach USD 9.72 Billion at a steady CAGR of 28.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market revenue growth include increasing number of vehicles on the road, rising disposable income and spending capacity, rising focus on driver and passenger safety, and growing novelty of advanced driver assist technologies and solutions in the market. Improved safety provided by head-up displays will continue to propel growth of the market going ahead owing to increasing demand for more efficient safety and driver and pilot assist technologies in vehicles and aircraft. Furthermore, advancements in Augmented Reality (AR) technology will also fuel demand for these products and solutions over the forecast period.

High penetration of head-up displays in aerospace & defense industry and fall in price of HUD technology are key factors driving growth of the market

The major function of head-up display is to reduce the need for a driver to look away from the windscreen or road while driving. The infotainment system displays details such as turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, blind spot warnings, and posts road signs in driver’s field of view. Head-up display is also used to enhance situational awareness of pilots during flights in limited visibility in the vicinity of visible terrain, ground-based obstacles, water, or other aircraft. HUD is particularly helpful in approach and landing phases of flights, during which most aircraft accident take place. HUD can help the pilot in visualizing any gap that may exist between the required trajectory to safe landing and projection of current aircraft status by displaying the projected touchdown point.

Head-up displays are also transforming the retail sector, especially in small stores where there is limited space to showcase all the products. For example, car dealership does not have to showcase latest car models in store, but customers can view them virtually, configure them according to their requirement, and get an idea of their purchase.

AR Head-Up Displays are also used at trade shows to draw attention of customers towards the company and products. It enables visualization of products and technical processes. Various components appear to float freely above the visitors’ head which catch and hold their attention. HUDs are also used at museums due to their ability to appear to bring objects to life. For instance, AR HUD can create an illusion of a colossal dinosaur walking the corridors of a prehistoric museum, and aircraft hovering above an aviation museum.

The windshield head-up display shows required information directly on-screen of the windshield. The driver can view them in line of sight. In potentially risky situations, the driver can be easily warned of risks. The information displayed can include current speed to revolutions of the engine, and even details of various gauges and temperature readings.

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) is an emerging technology which provides images with highest resolution, quality, and contrast ratios. LCoS display technology has been gaining rapid traction in head-up display solutions in the recent past. Rise in demand for head-up display in the gaming industry is further expected to drive growth of the liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) segment over the forecast period.

Head-up display provides pilots access to critical flight information required to safely fly the aircraft while permitting them to focus attention outside the cockpit. Head-up display sends critical navigation, flight, and aircraft energy management data to the screen at eye level of the pilot.

In March 2021, Embraer delivered the first conversion of a Legacy 450 to a Praetor 500 jet for AirSprint Private Aviation. Praetor 500 has an unparalleled blend of comfort, technology, and performance. It features an industry-first head-up display that combines enhanced and synthetic vision. Furthermore, it is the only midsize business jet with turbulence reduction capability and full fly-by-wire flight controls.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to rapid adoption of advanced technologies in automotive. Use of head-up displays in military aircraft and in retail stores is also projected to drive robust revenue growth of the market in the region. Presence of major technological companies and increased investment in research & development of head-up display technologies is projected to positively impact growth of the market in North America.

Key players in the market include Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Denso Corporation, BAE Systems, Bosch, Pioneer Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Continental AG, Yazaki, Visteon Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global head-up display market on the basis of type, component, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Conventional HUD

AR-based HUD

Windshield-based HUD

Combined-based HUD

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Video Generator

Projector/Projection Unit

Digital Light Processing Projector

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Projector

Laser Beam Steering Projector

Display Unit

Liquid Crystal Display

Digital Micromirror Device (DMD)

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Nematics LCoS Display

Ferroelectric LCoS Display

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cathode Ray Tube

Optical Waveguide

Light-Emitting Diode

Micro Electromechanical System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Aviation

Civil Aviation (Civil Aircraft, Civil Helicopter)

Military Aviation (Aircraft, Helicopter)

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

BENELUX

Finland

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest Of MEA

Head-up Display Market Size Worth USD 9.72 Billion in 2028