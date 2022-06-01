PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for the SR 632 Roadway Improvements Project in Scott Township, Lackawanna County

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a plans display regarding the SR 632 Roadway Improvements Project.

The purpose of the project is to correct the horizontal and vertical deficiencies near the intersections of SR 632/Wemberly Hills Road and SR 632/Life Sciences Drive.

The project consists of the realignment and re-profiling of SR 632 from just west of Wemberly Hills Road to just east of Life Sciences Drive. The roadway alignment will be shifted slightly to the south near Wemberly Hills Road to improve the horizontal radius. The roadway profile will be revised to eliminate the substandard curves between Wemberly Hills Road and Life Sciences Drive. Additionally, tree trimming, drainage improvements, guide rail installation and minor shoulder widening will be incorporated into the project.

It is anticipated that traffic will be maintained using half width staged construction. This will involve closing one direction of traffic while maintaining traffic on the adjacent lane. Portable temporary traffic signals will be utilized to control the direction of traffic within the work zone.

A short-term detour of Wemberly Hills Road may be required to complete certain drainage and paving operations at the intersection with S.R. 0632. Access to driveways, as well as Life Sciences Drive, will be maintained at all times. It is anticipated that construction will begin in the fall of 2023 and will be complete by the fall of 2024.

The plans display will be held online and will be available from June 1, 2022 to June 15, 2022. Online information, including proposed detour route, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website:

https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-4/PublicMeetings/Pages/default.aspx

Click on the Lackawanna County box, then choose the tile marked SR 632, Section 204 Corridor Improvement Project.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned detour, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Summer Koziel at 570.963.4048 or skoziel@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department's Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.

information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, 570.963.4044 or jeruddy@pa.gov

# # #



