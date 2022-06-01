IoT Chip Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Growth, Analysis, Forecast Research, Top Manufacturers & Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for IoT-enabled wearables is driving IoT chip market revenue growth

IoT Chip Market Size – USD 13.05 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.9%, Market Trends – - Increasing R&D activities for the development of innovative IoT chips” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) chip market reached a market size of USD 13.05 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach a market size of USD 45.55 Billion by 2030, and register a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. Due to growing demand for wearable devices, the global IoT chip market revenue is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence technology is expected over the forecast period to further propel the growth of the global IoT chip market. Moreover, the growing adoption of connected devices is expected in the near future to further fuel the growth of the global IoT chip industry.

“IoT Chip Market“(2022-2030) research report offers in-depth analysis on Market size, share, drivers, restraints, and so on. Moreover, this report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures etc. for the forecast period of 2030. The report contains the fundamentals produced and advancements by different application Share and The latest trend gaining momentum in the market that increases awareness about IoT Chip market. The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global IoT Chip market size, recent technological advances, and inventions.

The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global IoT Chip industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.



Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Samsung, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Microchip Technology Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, and MediaTek Inc.

Some Key Highlights

Logic device segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Revenue growth of this segment is attributed to increasing use of field-programmable gate arrays in wearable devices as it allows improved prototyping and reprogramming ability for debugging.

Consumer electronics segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for IoT-enabled wearables, including smartwatches. In addition, increasing adoption of smart appliances for home automation such as voice assistance, safety & security, air & water quality monitoring, lighting control, and locks is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period. In addition, IoT chips significantly improve security of smartphones.

Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to rising adoption of IoT chips in smart city development and deployment in countries including China, Japan, Taiwan, and India. Besides, increasing application of IoT chip in process automation and manufacturing industry is expected to drive revenue growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the IoT Chip market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT chip market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Logic Device

Field-Programmable Gate Array

Memory Device

Dynamic Random-Access Memory

Static Random-Access Memory

Sensor

Heart Rate Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Blood Glucose Sensor

Image Sensor

Flow Sensor

Blood Oxygen Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Gas Sensor

Motion & Position Sensor

Electrocardiogram Sensor

Inertial Measurement Unit

Accelerometer

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the IoT Chip market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the IoT Chip market? What is the anticipated market valuation of IoT Chip industry by 2030?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the IoT Chip market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the IoT Chip industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

