Gallium Nitride Market To Cross USD 320.4 Million Worth by 2027, says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 69.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.8%, Market Trends –Growing adoption of electric vehicles

Growing demand for gallium nitride devices in consumer electronics is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a current analysis by Emergen Research, The global gallium nitride market is projected to be worth USD 320.4 Million by 2027. The gallium nitride market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand for gallium nitride devices in consumer electronics. Gallium nitride is garnering significant traction in the market and is replacing silicon for use in fast chargers for laptops and smart devices. In the last couple of years, the screen and battery size of smartphones have witnessed a significant increase, which, in turn, is causative of increased power consumption for smartphones, thereby pushing the market for fast chargers.

The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market. Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market.

Get Free Exclusive Sample PDF Copy: @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/317

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Gallium nitride finds application in smaller electronics, high-performance EVs and is the primary material for modern-day LED lighting solutions.

Gallium nitride is of immense significance in photovoltaic cells by enabling them to realize much higher power density than the silicon-based photovoltaic cell.

North America, led by the US, held a significant market share in 2019 attributed to the swift advancements in the automotive and aerospace sectors and surging demand for semiconductor devices in several applications, including military and medical.

In September 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation declared the development of GaN-HEMT in a multi-cell structure in partnership with the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and Research Center for Ubiquitous MEMS and Micro Engineering. The transistor is attached directly to a high thermal conductivity single-crystal heat-dissipating diamond substrate.

Top competitors of the gallium nitride Market profiled in the report include:

DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd., Cree Inc., American Elements, Furukawa Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kyma Technologies Inc., Soitec, IQE PLC, Infineon Technologies, and Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd., among others.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/317

Emergen Research has segmented the global gallium nitride market on the basis of substrate type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Substrate Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

GaN-on-SiC

GaN-on-Si

GaN-on-Sapphire

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radio Frequency Devices

Wireless Infrastructure

Satellite Communication

Military & Defense

Others

Power Electronics

Power Supply

Electric Vehicle

LiDAR

Servers & Data Centers

Wireless Power

Solar Photovoltaic Technology

Envelope Tracking

Others

Optoelectronics

LED

LASER

Others

Regional Analysis of the gallium nitride Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/317

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Gallium Nitride Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others. It also offers key insights into financial standing, market reach, global position, gross profit margins, and investment and funding initiatives. The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Gallium Nitride market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/317

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the requirements of the clients. Please get in touch with and our team will ensure the customization is as per your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Dairy Enzymes Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/18/2160104/0/en/Dairy-Enzymes-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-999-8-Million-by-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-7-2-Emergen-Research.html

Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/25/2163702/0/en/Magnesia-Chrome-Bricks-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-2-742-9-Million-by-2027-Rise-in-Infrastructure-Development-Activities-will-be-the-Key-Factor-Driving-the-Industry-Growth-States-Emer.html

Green Mining Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/25/2163742/0/en/Green-Mining-Market-to-Reach-Value-of-USD-15-90-Billion-By-2027-Increasing-Emphasis-on-Sustainable-Development-and-Rising-Adoption-of-Eco-Friendly-Mining-will-be-the-Key-Factor-Dri.html

Biological Wastewater Treatment Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/08/2171078/0/en/Biological-Wastewater-Treatment-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-12-48-Billion-by-2027-Scarcity-of-Water-in-Developing-Economies-and-Developments-in-Molecular-Biology-Techniques-are-Drivin.html

Cold Storage Construction Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/08/2171575/0/en/Cold-Storage-Construction-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-18-59-Billion-by-2027-Rapid-Growth-of-Online-Grocery-Sales-in-Developing-Economies-is-Driving-the-Industry-Growth-says-Emergen-Re.html

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Gallium Nitride Market Size Worth USD 320.4 Million by 2027