Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status and Revenue Expectation to 2028

Growing need to enhance customer experience with personalized offerings and increasing demand for price optimization in the retail industry is driving

Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Size – USD 4.56 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.2%, Market Trends –Increasing ERP applications to enhance management processes in retail sector” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global big data analytics in retail market size is expected to reach USD 20.82 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period. Increasing need to enhance and personalize customer experiences in the retail sector is a major factor driving revenue growth of market during the forecast period. Retail businesses primarily analyze in-store surveillance data and recordings gathered by sensors to improve consumer experience. Retailers use this information to analyze customer behavior and better represent the products consumers are more inclined to purchase.

Retail businesses use big data analytics to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI) through better understanding of market landscape, future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Oracle Corporation, Zoho Corporation, SAP SE, Qlik Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Retail Next Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Microstrategy Inc., Alteryx Inc., and Fuzzy Logix LLC.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

Some of key highlights

Increasing adoption of big data analytics software in the retail industry is driving revenue growth of the software segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of market share, the on-premises segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to increasing implementation of on-premises-based big data analytics solutions for better data privacy in the retail industry.

In terms of revenue, the customer analytics segment is expected to register significant growth with a high CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing usage of big data analytics software in the retail industry for customer-based analysis.

Due to high presence of international players such as Oracle Corporation, Zoho Corporation, and International Business Machines Corporation in countries in North America, the market in the region is expected to account for comparatively higher revenue share among other regional markets during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the report divides the Big Data Analytics in Retail market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global big data analytics in retail market on the basis of component, deployment, application, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Software

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Customer Analytics

Sales & Marketing Analytics

Merchandising Analytics

Supply Chain Operations Management

Social Media Analytics

Others

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing. Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

Overview of the Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Big Data Analytics in Retail industry

