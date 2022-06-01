3D Holographic Display and Services Market Growth, Segmentations, Industry Trends, Demand and Forecasts 2021 to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for 3D holographic displays in a wide range of sectors and rapid growth in 5G technologies and smartphone penetration are key factors driving

3D Holographic Display and Services Market Size – USD 621.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.8%, Market Trends – Adoption of 3D holographic displays for product promotion” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D holographic display and services market size is expected to reach USD 3.45 Billion at a steady CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth in revenue can be attributed to rapid technological advancements in the field of 3D holograms, increasing adoption of digital twin technology in various sectors like manufacturing and automobile, also contributes to the growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2020, Realfiction entered into an agreement with EDEKA. The purpose of the agreement is to test Realfiction’s Magic-as-a-Service offering in 25 stores of EDEKA across Germany.

In August 2017, Euclideon launched the world’s first multi-user hologram table, which allows up to four users to interact with and walk around a holographic image by using only a small set of glasses. This exercise has also successfully served to expand the company’s customer base.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to high spending power of customers in countries in the region.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Realfiction Holdings AB, Fursol Corporation Ltd., CY Vision, MDH Hologram Ltd., Light Field Lab, Inc., SeeReal Technologies, Nanjing DSeeLab Digital Technology Co., BAE Systems, Voxon Photonics, and Kino-mo Limited.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D holographic display and services market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Spinning LED

Pseudo Holographic Display

Planar and Television Type Display

Heads-Up Display

Volumetric Display

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Retail

Trade shows & Conferences

Digital Signage

Medical Imaging

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Retail

Media & Advertisement

Exhibition Industry

Automotive

Medical & Healthcare

Defense & Aerospace and Aviation

Consumer Electronics

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the 3D Holographic Display and Services market? What is the anticipated market valuation of 3D Holographic Display and Services industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the 3D Holographic Display and Services market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the 3D Holographic Display and Services industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

The global 3D holographic display and services market size is expected to reach USD 3.45 Billion