Core Materials Market Global Report 2018-28: Industry Size, Opportunities and Leading Players - Hexcel Corporation, BASF

Increasing demand for composite materials for production of wind turbines is a significant factor driving global core materials market growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest analysis by Emergen Research, the worldwide core materials market size is expected to reach USD 3,288.1 Million at a revenue CAGR of 13.2% in 2028. Steady revenue growth of the core materials market can be attributed to rising demand for high strength, lightweight materials in the aerospace industry. Aerospace industry is a major consumer of core materials owing to advantages of designing aircraft structural components deploying sandwich construction for weight reduction. Thermoplastic foam finds extensive use in the aerospace industry for meeting rising demand for lightweight, resilient, and strong structures, including for aircraft and launch vehicles, along with radomes, rotor blades, flight control surfaces, and satellite containment fairings. Also, core materials account for lower overall aircraft weight, thus increasing fuel-efficiency.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the core materials market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the core materials market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. However, the report takes into account the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy and this particular business sector. The global Core Materials market growth has been extensively hampered by the current economic situation triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has led to some devastating effects on the global economy, besides disrupting the functioning of the Core Materials industry. It offers an exhaustive analysis of the present and future effects of the pandemic on this business sphere. Moreover, the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the global Core Materials market, as well as its fundamental segments, have also been elucidated in this report.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Hexcel Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Euro-Composites SA, 3A Composites, the Gill Corporation, BASF SE, Plascore Inc., Gurit Holdings, Toray Industries Inc., and Armacell International SA.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By product type, foams segment revenue is expected to expand at a faster rate over the forecast period. Foams such as polystyrene foam (expanded polystyrene) finds extensive use due to its cushioning and insulating features. Polystyrene foam is over 95% air and is extensively used in production of appliance and home insulation, surfboards, lightweight protective packaging, automobile parts, foodservice and food packaging, and road stabilization systems.

By application, automotive segment revenue is expected to register at a significantly robust growth rate over the forecast period. Composite materials find wide use in the automotive industry to produce lightweight, safer, and highly fuel-efficient vehicles. Use of thermoplastic foams enable substitutional freedom in component/part designing, thus permitting development of shapes and forms that would be impossible with other materials. Also, integration of various features, including sensors open up several opportunities for the automotive industry and in turn, is fueling demand for thermoplastics foams owing to economic benefits in decreasing cost of assembly.

Core materials market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over forecast period, attributed to increasing investment in the wind energy sector, rising demand for electric vehicles, and expansion of healthcare infrastructure in countries such as China and India. In addition, rising disposable income and growth of the construction sector due to rapid urbanization are key factors supporting market growth in the region.

In December 2019, Huntsman Corporation made an announcement about signing a contract for the acquisition of Icynene-Lapolla (from FFLPartners LLC’s affiliate), which is a firm engaged in production and distribution of spray polyurethane foam insulation systems for use in commercial and residential applications.



Emergen Research has segmented the global core materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Polyvinyl Chloride Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Others

Honeycomb

Aluminum Honeycomb

Thermoplastic Honeycomb

Nomex Honeycomb

Others

Wood

Balsa

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Wind Energy

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Automotive

Building & Construction

Medical

Others

The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the key regions to offer a better understanding of the global market.

Regional Segmentation Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Core Materials market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Core Materials market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Core Materials market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

