Medical Tubing Market To Reach USD 11.71 Billion By 2030 Says Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Medical Tubing Market Size – USD 5.20 billion in 2021, Growth - CAGR of 9.5%, Trends – Increasing geriatric populationNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Medical Tubing Market is expected to reach USD 11.71 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Medical tubing is a kind of tubing that comply with medical industry requirements and standards for various medical or pharmaceutical related applications. Medical tubing is deployed for fluid management and drainage along with anesthesiology and respiratory equipment, IVs, catheters, and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment, among others.
Increasing geriatric population is expected to drive the market demand in the forecast period. Elderly people face several health issues owing to reduced immunity strength and require various treatments that include the implementation of medical tubing. Increasing awareness pertaining to advancement in healthcare facilities and government initiatives to make subsidized medical facilities available to people is another driver causative of the market growth. Growing demand for medical devices that has medical tubing as a part of the equipment is pushing demand for the tubing. Increased healthcare spending to avoid future hazards and a large number of invasive surgeries are increasing the demand for medical tubing. Continuous customization of polymers and restructuring of the tubing has given various opportunities for the players in the market.
Additionally, the expanding medical industry in both developed and developing regions are positively impacting the market demand. The demand for medical tubing is mounting in surgical implants owing to lubricity and biocompatibility. Growing instances of non-invasive surgical procedures for treatment is propelling the market growth in emerging economies such as India and China. Moreover, increasing demand from technically advanced medical devices to meet various neurological and surgical applications is elevating the medical tubing demand.
Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1699
Key participants include Asahitec Corporation, MDC Industries, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Freudenberg Medical, LLC., The Lubrizol Corporation, Avient Corporation., Raumedic AG, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Teknor Apex Optinova Holding AB, and Nordson Medical (Nordson Corporation)
Further key findings from the report suggest
Plastics contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 8.8% in the forecast period as plastic tubing delivers a wide range of chemical and corrosion resistance, exceptional abrasion and wear resistance, greater flexibility, visual contact with the flow, and outstanding flow characteristics.
By application, catheters held a substantial market share in 2018 and are forecasted to grow at a rate of 8.9% in the forecast period. Medical catheters and tubing are like carriers, navigating intricate regions of the body to deliver or remove fluids and to treat or diagnose abnormalities. Their role is fundamental to several diagnostic procedures and treatments, such as medicine delivery and toxin removal, among other specific functions.
The market in the North America region dominated the market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 8.1% in the forecast period owing to initiatives taken by the governments in the region to offer superior medical facilities.
To understand how our Medical Tubing Market can bring difference to your business strategy:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1699
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global medical tubing market on the basis of material, application, end-user, and region:
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Plastics
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyolefin
Polyamide
Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)
Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA)
Polycarbonate (PC)
Rubbers
Thermoplastics Elastomer (TPE)
Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)
Silicone
Polyurethane (PU)
Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)
Latex
Specialty Polymers
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Bulk Disposable Tubing
Catheters & Cannulas
Drug Delivery Systems
Special Applications
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Request for Custom Research @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1699
Reasons for Buying this Report:
The report focuses on market share, market size, revenue share, industry growth rate, regional bifurcation, and overall industry outlook.
The study provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
The report helps readers in understanding the product segments and their future growth.
Analysts in this research report can quickly expand their business by focusing on various business and market strategies.
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.
PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.
Explore Reports and Data’s Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:
Automotive Lubricants Market @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-lubricants-market-size-to-reach-usd-97-59-billion-in-2030--rising-demand-for-synthetic-and-bio-based-lubricants-coupled-with-advancements-in-automotive-lubricant-technology-is-driving-market-revenue-growth-says-repo-301511538.html
Metal Injection Molding Market @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metal-injection-molding-market-size-to-reach-usd-6-78-billion-in-2030--rapid-urbanization-and-increasing-investments-in-manufacturing-industries-are-driving-market-revenue-growth-says-reports-and-data-301518846.html
Bentonite Market @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bentonite-market-revenue-growth-driven-by-increasing-civil-engineering-applications-of-bentonite-reports-and-data-301528123.html
Active Toughening Agent for Epoxy Resin Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/active-toughening-agent-for-epoxy-resin-market
PTFE CCL Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ptfe-ccl-market
Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn