Deep Knowledge Philanthropy Announced Launch of Global Philanthropy Industry & DeepTech for Social Good Digital Platform
Deep Knowledge Philanthropy Announced Launch of Global Philanthropy Industry & DeepTech for Social Good Digital Platform, Davos During 2022 World Economic Forum
Research focuses on the importance of advanced technologies that help to drive the emergence of tech in the social sector”DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Knowledge Philanthropy announced the launch of a new open-access analytical report and interactive IT-Platform on the Global Philanthropy Industry, DeepTech for Social Good Ecosystem and Global Impact Investment Landscape during the World Economic Forum’s 2022 at Davos.
— Deep Knowledge Philanthropy
Deep Knowledge Philanthropy is a data-driven non-profit project supported by Deep Knowledge Group committed to the development and advancement of DeepTech for social good, impact philanthropy and ethical investment, founded on the belief that DeepTech innovations is the most efficient driver of ‘social profit’, technological humanitarianism, and societal development, and that venture philanthropy is the most profitable long-term investment for individuals, corporations, national economies and humanity itself.
Philanthropy and Impact Investing Ecosystem in Developing World Q2 2022 provides a detailed overview of the philanthropy and impact investing industry ecosystem in developing countries. The research containes open-access analytical report and associated interactive analytical platform and dashboard focuses on the importance of philanthropy in economically and socially challenging times, its actors, key tendencies and projections, and the role of advanced technologies in solving global social problems. The report discovers the landscape of philanthropy, identifies important emphasis areas and solutions that help to improve people's lives and environmental conditions, touches upon the philanthropy trajectory of developing countries and their potential, and presents overviews and profiles of top players in the space, including progressive companies, impactful nonprofits and investors.
Global Impact Investment Landscape Overview Q2 2022 presents a comprehensive overview of the Global Impact Investing Industry. The report focuses on participants in the industry, the main trends and obstacles, and the development of the industry during the COVID-19 era. Via an open-access report and interactive analytical IT-Platform, the project defines key focus areas and solutions that actively contribute to improving people's lives and the health of the environment, touching upon the philanthropy trajectory of underdeveloped countries and their potential, while also providing a detailed, systematic description of the leading companies, international corporations, investors and NGO’s associated with the Impact Investment Industry.
DeepTech for Social Good Landscape Overview Q2 2022 delivers a full-scope of the DeepTech impact growth landscape in underdeveloped countries. It contains a comprehensive overview of the DeepTech applications and solutions aimed at social good. Advanced technologies (Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, preventive medicine, HealhTech, FinTech, GovTech and others) help to drive the emergence of tech in the social sector and open up new market opportunities. Thus, tech-driven companies play a crucial role in solving complex questions of the modern world. The open-access analytical report and associated interactive IT-Platform has been compiled to provide a detailed, systematic description of the leading companies, ambitious startups, and impact investors and NGO’s applying DeepTech for Social Good.
Meanwhile, Deep Knowledge Group General Partner Dmitry Kaminskiy also delivered a keynote address on the current state and the future of the Longevity Industry as of Q1 2022 at the Davos Longevity Investment Summit. Dmitry presented key findings on major trends and developments shaping the 2022 Longevity Industry and its investment landscape, unveiled key take-aways from his latest book, Longevity Industry 1.0: Defining the Biggest and Most Complex Industry in Human History (Second Edition) and Longevity Industry Journal 2022, and highlighted the Group’s development of sophisticated Longevity Industry and Investment Big Data Analytical Dashboards, which are key components of Deep Knowledge Group’s ongoing activities to support the industry’s continued growth, and its pursuit of a truly ecosystemic approach through its various financial service divisions to establish an integral financial infrastructure to support the commoditization of the Longevity Industry as a new asset class.
In addition to Kaminskiy’s keynote address, several other Deep Knowledge Group partners and executives were in attendance at Davos during the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting, including Stefan Hascoet (Head of Deep Knowledge Ventures Suisse) and Cecelia Yu (Head of UK and Europe at Deep Knowledge Group and Managing Partner at Longevity.Capital). The team presented a variety of Group’s new initiatives, analytical reports and IT-Platforms in other venues, including Deep Knowledge Analytics’ Global GovTech Industry Landscape Overview 2022 interactive analytical report and IT-Platform.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐲
Deep Knowledge Philanthropy is a data-driven non-profit project supported by Deep Knowledge Group committed to the development and advancement of DeepTech for social good, impact philanthropy and ethical investment, founded on the belief that DeepTech innovations is the most efficient driver of ‘social profit’, technological humanitarianism, and societal development, and that venture philanthropy is the most profitable long-term investment for individuals, corporations, national economies and humanity itself.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩
Deep Knowledge Group is a leading consortium of commercial and non-profit organisations active on multiple fronts in the realm of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, FinTech, GovTech, InvestTech), ranging from scientific research to investment, entrepreneurship, analytics, media, philanthropy and more.
Alexei Cresniov
Deep Knowledge Philanthropy
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn