President of Tajikistan to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, May 31 - At the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on 2-3 June this year.

The agenda of the talks between the leaders of the two fraternal countries includes issues of further development and strengthening of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership, expansion of practical cooperation in priority areas of mutually beneficial collaboration between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The main attention will be paid to the promotion of cooperation projects in trade, industry, agriculture, transport and logistics, energy and other sectors, as well as the continuation of traditionally close interregional contacts and cultural-humanitarian exchange.

It is envisaged that the heads of state will also exchange views on the current international and regional agenda.

Following the summit, it is planned to sign bilateral documents.

It should be noted that within the framework of the preparation for the summit, the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was held in Dushanbe on May 30 this year under the chairmanship of the Prime Ministers of the two countries.

On June 1, on the eve of the Tashkent Summit, it is planned to hold a business forum with the participation of leading companies and a scientific-practical conference on the consistent deepening and disclosure of the great potential of the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Source: UzA

