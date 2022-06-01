1st anniversary — Macao Grand Prix Museum radiates “tourism +” synergy Dedication to innovation and strengthening public-private partnerships to widen visitor source

MACAU, June 1 - Celebrating its first anniversary of inauguration as an expansion project today (1 June), the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”) under Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO)’s management keeps passing on the culture of the Macau Grand Prix and innovating on its offer to magnify the synergy of “tourism +” and destination glamour.

Free admission on 1st anniversary

Residents and visitors enjoy a free visit to the Museum today (1 June). There are opportunities to encounter Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK for photos and obtain a gift after completing certain mission. Families and kids are attracted to the Museum especially, where lively vibes permeate.

Innovative dedication and pursuit of betterment

To offer local and visiting museumgoers an innovative journey on Macao’s motorsport culture with greater fun and educational experience, MGTO commenced the expansion project of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, followed by its opening to the public on 1 June 2021. Since its inauguration, the Museum has kept enriching museumgoers’ experience with a broader variety of elements such as the debut of the 360-degree panoramic view and new AR view feature. Next to the Museum, a café themed around the Macau Grand Prix was opened to optimize supporting facilities with a touch of leisure, culture and creativity.

Between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022, a total of 50,079 persons visited the Museum, including 2,913 “Stay, Dine and See Macao” tour participants and 5,615 group visitors from schools and organizations. A total of 11,203 persons (895 groups) received the guided tour services for schools, organizations and the public.

To raise public attention and involvement in the Macau Grand Prix and International Museum Day, the Museum has organized 20 parent-and-child workshops which garnered enthusiastic participation since its opening.

MGTO is currently calling for submission of old photos through its activity to trace the footprints of the Macau Grand Prix. Prize-winning entries will come on display at the Museum. The photo submission deadline, originally on 31 May, is extended to 30 June. Residents are welcome to join. The Museum also partners with Air Macau to launch the promotional offer of museum ticket x boarding pass to draw travellers to the Museum.

Strengthen public-private partnerships to attract visitors

In the latter half of 2022, the Museum will organize more motorsport-themed activities such as workshops and themed exhibition. A plan is also underway to introduce a new exhibit for interactive multimedia experience to boost the Museum’s attraction, as part of the endeavor to boost the synergy across “tourism + sports”. To foster public-private partnerships in marketing, the Museum plans to unfold ticketing schemes in collaboration with the travel trade this year to jointly tap into different market segments and steer tourism and the economy forward.

Radiate “tourism +” synergy continuously

The Macau Grand Prix is a historic legacy, prestigious event and tourism gem of the city. As a sophisticated blend of history, sports, popular science, technology, culture and creativity as well as barrier-free accessibility, the Museum is dedicated to creating a worthwhile experience of educational fun, leisure and learning for all, carrying on the Macau Grand Prix’s cultural legacy and stepping up the synergy across "tourism +".

MGTO capitalizes significantly on the Macau Grand Prix as the city’s unique calling card to promote the destination, deepen “tourism + sports” integration and raise Macao’s charm for travellers. The Office will keep optimizing and innovating on the Museum which radiates the splendor of the motorsport culture, turning it into a museum that dazzles with significance.

For the latest information and ticketing of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, please visit the official website:mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.