First batch of student groups set off for “Stay, Dine and See Macao · Educational Student Tours” today (1 June)

MACAU, June 1 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) partners with the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) and the Task Force for the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” Project to launch the Educational Student Tours. Every primary and secondary school student and special education student who is a holder of Macao SAR Resident Identity Card in Macao can join one of the Educational Student Tours for free. The first four student groups set off for the popular science tour today (1 June), involving around 135 fourth-grade students and accompanying teachers.

Weaving together tourism resources for educational purpose, the new tours offer students a window onto Macao’s history and Chinese culture, instilling local youth with a deeper sense of belonging to the Motherland. Fostering students’ passion for Macao and China, the tours promote patriotic education alongside popular science and ecological education.

Five-hour colorful itineraries

The “Stay, Dine and See Macao · Educational Student Tours” encompass ten itineraries under eight themes. Every itinerary spans about five hours and includes lunch.

Ecology tour: Visit Seac Pai Van Park, Natural and Agrarian Museum and Macao Giant Panda Pavilion, followed by interactive activities held by pertinent schools at the Technical and Vocational Education Activity Centre and the Language Learning Activity Centre.

Popular science tour: Visit different themed galleries of the Macao Science Center and the special exhibition at the MAK MAK Macao Coloring Journey Experience Hall.

World Heritage tour: Visit St. Joseph’s Church, St. Augustine’s Square and “Leal Senado” Building as part of the Historic Centre of Macao.

Chinese cultural tour: Visit Lin Zexu Memorial Museum of Macao, Dr. Sun Yat Sen Municipal Park and “Forever Handshake” – a monument to Sino-Portuguese friendship.

Popular science educational tour: Experience campus life at the University of Macau – Wu Yee Sun Library and University Gallery, followed by a visit to Guia Fortress.

Application of technology tour: Visit the Base for Primary & Secondary Science & Technology Education at the University of Macau and Guia Fortress.

Love for Macao and China Tour (two itineraries): Visit the Base for Youth Education of Love for the Country and Macao, the Sculpture Park of the Chinese Ethnics and the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao; visit the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao and watch the “Macao: Back to Common Roots Narrative Film”.

Macao history tour (two itineraries): Visit the Macao Museum and Taipa Campus of Macao Polytechnic University and experience the making of pottery; visit the Ruins of St. Paul’s, Macao Museum, Taipa Campus of Macao Polytechnic University and the historic architecture at Nossa Senhora Village of Ká Hó.

Schools apply for tours successively

The “Stay, Dine and See Macao · Educational Student Tours” are now open for applications. Schools can opt for suitable itineraries and arrange for their students to join. Schools are welcome to enquire and apply for tour participation at designated travel agencies or the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” control centre.

Tours will run for two months

The Educational Student Tours are running between 1 June and 31 July 2022. MGTO hopes that schools can arrange for their students to join the tours for a fun and joyful learning experience. Given the diversity of languages students speak in Macao, the tours will be led by tour guides fluent in Cantonese, Mandarin, Portuguese or English as per students’ language demands.

Rigorous compliance with the latest guidelines against the pandemic

The “Stay, Dine and See Macao · Educational Student Tours” will be operated in strict compliance with the Health Bureau’s guidelines on pandemic prevention, including the requirements to wear masks, have the temperature checked and present Macao Health Code, among other measures, whereas holders of Macao Health Code in Red or Yellow Colour are not allowed to participate in the tours. MGTO will stay tuned to the latest pandemic situation and make appropriate arrangements promptly for all the activities in accord with the guidelines issued by Health Bureau.

For more information about the travel agencies, please refer to: https://content.macaotourism.gov.mo/uploads/mgto_main/sdsm_ta_2022.pdf. They can also contact the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” control centre at Tel: 8396 3052 or 2838 9153 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.