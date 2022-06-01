IFTM collaborates with Galaxy Entertainment Group in hosting the 7th Tourism Education Student Summit

MACAU, June 1 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) collaborates with Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) in hosting the 7th annual Tourism Education Student Summit (TEd Summit) event 2022 on 1 June at the JW Marriott Macau Hotel. This full-day event is an opportunity for IFTM’s 47 graduating BSc students to share their outstanding research work with industry leaders and the community at large. Also, the TEd Summit is live-streamed to enable audience from the Greater Bay Area and other regions to participate virtually.

This unique event provides a platform for our bright stars to engage with the industry in a discussion about the future development of tourism and hospitality within Macao and the Greater Bay Area. IFTM focuses to develop students’ skills of dynamic thinking, problem identification and analysing. IFTM always encourages students to explore the unknown and to prepare themselves for facing new challenges in future.

Through events of this kind, strategic stakeholders can preview the next generation of future hospitality and tourism leaders, who have their fingers on the pulse of the Macao tourism industry.

The TEd Summit welcomes three inspirational keynote speakers, including Professor Jigang Bao from Sun Yat-sen University, Mr. James Koratzopoulos, Executive Vice President of Hotel & MICE Operations of GEG and Ms. Joanne Chan, Hotel Manager of Banyan Tree Macau. At the Summit, Professor Bao delivered the academic keynote address on his well-known tourism poverty alleviation project of Azheke, Yunnan province. This project has been widely promoted not only in the Mainland but also recognised by world organisations.

Mr. Koratzopoulos shared with the students his over-28-year experiences in hotel operations and food & beverage services, and introduced GEG’s new Cotai project which will include more non-gaming and ancillary facilities in the future; Ms. Joanne Chan, the first local person to hold the position of senior manager of a five-star hotel in Forbes in Macao also shared her decade-long experiences of hotel operation and management as well as her international perspectives with the students at the event. In addition, GEG’s representatives from Human Resources Department also offered "Tips for Job Searching" to the group of prospective graduates, including guidance on filling out resume and attending interviews, in hopes of enhancing students' employment competitiveness.