WV One Stop Business Center makes temporary move to Secretary of State's Office in the State Capitol

Charleston, WV. Effective June 1st, the business and licensing function of the WV One Stop Business Center in Charleston is moving temporarily to the WV Secretary of State's Office on the ground floor of the State Capitol in Suite 157-K.

Currently, the WV One Stop Business Center is located just one block away from the State Capitol at 1615 Washington Street East (beside Tricky Fish restaurant). That office will only service walk-in customers for Service of Process, and for Tax services associated with the WV One Stop. To access the 1615 Washington office, please call WVSOS Business & Licensing Division at (304) 558-8000 and a specialist will greet you at the door.

All other customers needing assistance are welcome to visit the WVSOS Business & Licensing Division in the Secretary of State's Office at the Capitol.

Business customers can also access all services by going to the Secretary of State's website at www.Business4WV.gov.

WV Secretary of State Mac Warner reminds all business owners that state-required Annual Reports are due by midnight on Thursday, June 30th. Filing an Annual Report can be done online in just a couple of minutes online by going to www.Business4WV.gov.