Global Automated Cell Culture Market to Grow with a CAGR of 8.7% During 2022-2031, Backed by Rising Demand for Cell-Based Vaccines Along with Increasing Research Activities on Developing Advanced Pharmaceutical Drugs

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) are known to kill 41 Million people every year, therefore registering about 71% of overall deaths worldwide. Moreover, the statistics also stated that between the ages of 30 and 69 years over 15 Million people worldwide died from an NCD. Further, the statistics also stated that amongst the major NCD diseases, cardiovascular diseases accounted for the most number of deaths with 17.9 Million people dying annually. It was followed by cancer with 9.3 Million deaths, respiratory diseases with 4.1 Million, and diabetes with 1.5 Million deaths.

Research Nester has recently released a report on “ Global Automated Cell Culture Market ” which includes a detailed study of the growth factors, challenges, recent market trends, and the opportunities associated with the market growth during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. The market research report also covers a brief of the key players operating in the market along with their product portfolios. Further, the report also includes the regulatory and standards landscape, industry risk analysis, patent analysis, technology analysis, and other key analytical factors, along with the impact of COVID-19 on the market growth in the coming years.

Vaccines are an important pharmaceutical drug that is used to treat several types of chronic diseases. Backed by the growing prevalence of these chronic diseases, along with the surge in prevalence of other types of diseases, such as tuberculosis, influenza, rotavirus, and others, the demand for vaccines has also increased significantly. For instance, according to the statistics by the WHO, in the year 2020, 1.5 Million people died from TB and about 10 Million people fell ill with the disease globally. Moreover, according to the statistics, the annual epidemic of seasonal flu is estimated to result in about 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness. Further, around 290000 to 650000 respiratory deaths occur as a result of these annual epidemics. On the other hand, rotavirus infections are known to cause about 25 Million outpatient visits and over 2 Million hospitalizations each year. To address these diseases, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has listed a list of vaccines that are recommended by most governments and doctors to keep individuals safe from outbreaks of different types of diseases. Some of the common vaccines, such as BCG vaccine to treat tuberculosis (TB), Hep B to treat hepatitis B, polio vaccine to treat poliovirus, and DTP vaccine to treat diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, among others, which are used widely worldwide are usually cell-based vaccines that help the immune system to fight off diseases.

The global automated cell culture market generated a revenue of USD 11505.8 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to reach a revenue of USD 26411.9 Million by the end of 2031. The market is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing prevalence of different types of chronic diseases worldwide, and therefore the need for advanced pharmaceutical drugs, such as cell-based vaccines, which are manufactured via the process of cell culture. Besides this, the rising demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), along with the surge in expenditure on research and development in the field of medical science, are also expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. In the other statistics by the WHO, the weighted average of gross domestic expenditure on R&D in the health and medical sciences (health GERD) as a percentage of GDP was recorded to be 0.07% in the Western Pacific, 0.03% in the Americas and Europe, and 0.02% in Africa and South-East Asia. Further, the market growth can also be attributed to the lower cost of operations associated with the use of automated cell culture practices, as it replaces the hours of repetitive manual work that must be done by experienced personnel with instrumentation, and lowers the probability of an error, are also projected to boost the market growth in the years to come.

The global automated cell culture market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in North America generated the largest revenue of USD 5104.0 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 11542.0 Million by the end of 2031. The market growth in the region can primarily be attributed to the increasing awareness of the availability of advanced cell-based vaccines, presence of several large pharmaceutical drug manufacturers, along with the availability of a strong healthcare network in the region, supported by strong government policies and growing healthcare expenditure. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure as a share of GDP in North America increased from 14.1% in the year 2003 to 16.32% in the year 2019. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the United States and Canada. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in the United States is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period and also attain the largest market revenue by the end of 2031.

On the other hand, the automated cell culture market in Europe generated the second-largest revenue of USD 2954.7 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 6790.5 Million by the end of 2031. One of the significant factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the region is the increasing healthcare expenditure amongst the countries in the European Union, and the supportive government policies that promote advanced healthcare research. According to the statistics by Eurostat, in the year 2019, among the EU Member States, Germany and France registered the highest healthcare expenditure relative to GDP with 11.7% and 11.1% respectively. Further, between the years 2012 and 2019, Romania and the Baltic Member States witnessed the largest expansions in current healthcare expenditure per inhabitant among all the EU Member States. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Netherland, and the Rest of Europe. Amongst the market in these countries, the market in Germany generated the largest revenue of USD 540.7 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to reach USD 1333.0 Million by the end of 2031. Further, the market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global automated cell culture market is segmented on the basis of application into biopharmaceutical production, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, drug screening & development, gene therapy, stem cell research, diagnostics, toxicity testing, and others. Amongst these segments, the biopharmaceutical production segment generated the largest revenue of USD 2526.3 Million in the year 2021 and is further projected to reach USD 5870.5 Million by the end of 2031. In North America, the segment generated the largest revenue of USD 1119.7 Million in the year 2021 and is further anticipated to touch a revenue of USD 2567.3 Million by the end of 2031. Further, the gene therapy segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. On the other hand, in Europe, the biopharmaceutical production segment is projected to garner the largest revenue of USD 1508.8 Million by the end of 2031, up from a revenue of USD 648.9 Million in the year 2021, while the gene therapy segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

The global automated cell culture market is further segmented on the basis of end-user into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, research & academic institutes, and others. Amongst these segments, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment generated the largest revenue of USD 4845.7 Million in the year 2021 and is further projected to reach USD 11671.6 Million by the end of 2031. In North America, the segment is expected to reach the largest revenue of USD 5102.7 Million by the end of 2031 and also grow with the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Moreover, in the Asia Pacific, the segment generated the largest revenue of USD 882.9 Million in the year 2021 and is further expected to touch USD 2331.4 Million by the end of 2031, by growing with the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The global automated cell culture market is also segmented on the basis of product.

Global Automated Cell Culture Market, Segmentation by Product

Consumables Sera, Media, and Reagents Vessels Accessories

Equipment Supporting Equipment Bioreactors Storage Equipment



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global automated cell culture market that are included in our report are Hitachi, Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sartorius AG, Hamilton Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cell Culture Company, LLC, Lonza Group, and others.

