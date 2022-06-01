Peristaltic Pumps Market Demand, Revenue, Key Findings and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for peristaltic pumps from the water & wastewater treatment industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Peristaltic Pumps Market Size – USD 1,182.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trend – Growth of the food & beverage industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global peristaltic pumps market is projected to be valued at USD 1,906.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Peristaltic pumps are witnessing high demand, due to their growing application in the water & wastewater treatment industry. In wastewater treatment plants, peristaltic pumps are commonly used as primary sludge pumps. In several cases, application of peristaltic pumps eliminates the requirement for maceration before pumping to avoid ragging. The design of peristaltic pumps enables them to adeptly avoid wear caused by abrasive solid materials. Furthermore, peristaltic pumps are quite effective at pumping wastewater having trapped gases, such as hydrogen peroxide and chlorine, by pumping the accumulated gas through the tubing while upholding a continuous water flow and without causing vapor lock.

Peristaltic pumps are widely used in the food & beverage industry. Peristaltic pumps are most appropriate for metering/dosing liquid ingredients, chemicals, and flavor additives. These pumps are also beneficial in transporting solids with high viscosity from one point to another. Moreover, food slurries comprising vegetables, fruit skins, and other solid wastes can be easily handled by using peristaltic pumps.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/449

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Peristaltic Pumps market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Peristaltic Pumps market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Peristaltic Pumps business sphere.

To know more about the report, visit @ : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/peristaltic-pumps-market

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Ingersoll Rand Inc. made an announcement about the purchase of Albin Pump SAS (Albin), a company based in Montelimar, France.

The acquisition is intended to expand the fluid management technology offerings of Ingersoll Rand Inc.

The peristaltic hose pumps segment held a significant market share in 2019. The most significant benefit offered by a peristaltic hose pump is its ability to operate at a high pressure.

A peristaltic pump is a non-siphoning pump, which prevents fluid backflow into the system, resulting in enhanced precision during dispensing

Key market participants include Verder Group, Wanner Engineering Inc., Gilson Inc., Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Flowrox Oy, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Randolph Austin, WELCO Co. Ltd., IDEX Corporation, and Ravel Hiteks Pvt. Ltd.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/449

Emergen Research has segmented the global peristaltic pumps market in terms of product type, discharge capacity, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Peristaltic Hose Pumps

Peristaltic Tube Pumps

Discharge Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Up to 30 psi

30–50 psi

50–100 psi

100–200 psi

Above 200 psi

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Medical

Food & Beverage

Mining

Chemical Processing

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Paints & Coatings

Others

Request customization of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/449

Overview of the Peristaltic Pumps Market Report:-

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Peristaltic Pumps industry

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report or to receive a customized copy of it. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

Benefits of Purchasing Global Peristaltic Pumps Market Report:

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.

Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.

Strategic Recommendations: The report is helpful for the start-ups, and new entrants as it provides comprehensive analysis and recommendations based on qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customizes the report.

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.

Finally, all aspects of Peristaltic Pumps Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, limitations, and future prospects.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports :

Command and Control Systems Market-https://www.google.al/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/command-and-control-systems-market

Agricultural Robots Market-https://www.google.al/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-robots-market

Non-Metal 3D Printing Market-https://www.google.al/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-metal-3d-printing-market

Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market-https://www.google.al/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/commercial-vehicle-sensors-market

Smart Manufacturing Market-https://www.google.al/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-manufacturing-market

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market-https://www.google.al/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oligonucleotide-synthesis-market

Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market-https://www.google.al/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanopharmaceutical-drugs-market

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market-https://www.google.al/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market

Flame Retardant Plastics Market-https://www.google.al/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flame-retardant-plastics-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Peristaltic Pumps Market Size Worth USD 1,906.8 Million by 2027