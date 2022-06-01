California Metropolitan University Announces Student-Focused Partnership with Chartered Management Institute, UK
CMU and CMI’s new partnership provides CMU students with leadership and management content through CMI.UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Metropolitan University (CMU) announced a new strategic, student-centered partnership with Chartered Management Institute (CMI), UK.
The new collaboration provides IABP members at CMU with the opportunity to become CMI members, giving them access to different management skills, leadership development, and office productivity resources throughout their study at CMU.
“This partnership will provide another great resource for our learners at CMU to continue developing their management skills, enhancing their office productivity, and becoming better team players through teamwork,” CMU Co-Founder Silesraj Bala Murali said. “We are always looking for ways to add value for IABP members at CMU. CMI, UK is a great partner for us to work with who can provide tangible, real-world advantages.”
All full-time IABP members studying at CMU are eligible for a membership subscription to CMI. Subscription is effective for one year from their enrollment. CMI membership provides CMU students with access to CMI’s Management Direct, CMI’s online resource portal, which includes more than 20,000 pieces of management and leadership content, and CMI’s Career Development Centre, providing students with tools to help launch or enhance their job prospects. Membership also includes CMI’s events and webinars for continuous education on the trends in business and management, along with CMI’s job search engine.
CMI works with businesses and education to inspire people to become skilled, confident, and booming managers and leaders. Their thought leadership, research, and online resources provide practical insight for today’s learners and the next generation. They boast a membership of over 170,000, which they represent when speaking with policy members.
For more information on CMU – CMI collaboration, visit https://cmu.ac/overview. For updates, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/school/cmuinternational
About California Metropolitan University
California Metropolitan University (CMU) is an exempt status institution by the Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE), California, to offer educational programs solely for the membership of a bona fide trade, business, professional or fraternal organization. CMU provides an educational experience for professionals, by professionals. The school connects its students with global industry leaders to broaden their horizons for a better workplace and career experience.
