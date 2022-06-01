3D Cell Culture Market 2029: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Growth and Top Key players Analysis
3D cell culture market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 17.18% in the above-mentioned forecast period.
3D cell culture is basically an in-vitro technique under which an artificially environment is created and then the biological cells are allowed to formulate, grow or interact with their surroundings in all three dimensions. By reacting with the three dimensional surrounding, 3D cell culture differentiate and migrate from the normal cell. The increased utility of the cell helps to strengthen the tissue maturation and organization. This technique is highly used in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic, institutes and research laboratories.
The increasing awareness regarding the development of alternate products for animal testing are the significant factors responsible for driving the growth of the 3D cell culture market. Additionally, the increasing focus of quality of healthcare, the growing concern in the emergence of microfluidics based 3D cell culture, rising investment for the technological upgradation and launching of new product also heighten the overall growth of the market. However, the lack of infrastructure for 3D cell-based research and the high cost of cell biology research obstruct the market’s growth.
The organ transplantation with the help of regenerative medicines are expected to generate profitable opportunities for the market. On the other hand, the reimbursement risks have the potential to challenge for the market’s growth.
Competitive Landscape and 3D Cell Culture Market Share Analysis:
REPROCELL Inc.
Nanofiber Solutions
SYNTHECON
INCORPORATED
InSphero.
Nano3D Biosciences, Inc.
Merck KGaA
VWR International, LLC.
Lonza
BioTek Instruments.
Corning Incorporated
Cell Culture Company, LLC
Advanced Instruments
SHIBUYA CORPORATION
Global 3D Cell Culture Market Scope and Market Size
On the basis of product, 3D cell culture market is segmented into scaffold-based, scaffold-free, microfluidics-based, magnetic levitation and 3D bioprinting. Scaffold-based is further segmented into hydrogels/ECM analogs, solid scaffolds and micropatterned surfaces. Scaffold-free is further segmented into low-adhesion microplates, hanging drop plates, 3d bioreactors and 3d petri dishes. Scaffold-based segment holds the largest share in the market due to the ability of the product in mimic in vivo condition.
On the basis of type, the market is segregated into (hydrogel, hanging drop, bioreactor, microfluidics, magnetic levitation.
On the basis of application, the 3D cell culture market is segmented into cancer and stem cell research, drug discovery and toxicology testing, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Cancer and stem cell research holds the largest share due to the increasing occurrence of cancer incidence and provision of funds from government and private institutions for cancer research.
The 3D cell culture market has also been segmented based on the end use into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic, institutes and research laboratories. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies hold the largest share due to the increasing investment in research and availability of new alternative technique and testing models.
Country Level Analysis:
The countries covered in the 3D cell culture market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the market due to availability of new and improved technology to cure cancer and establishment of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Asia-Pacific is expected to show a rapid and lucrative growth rate in the forecast period owing to the higher demand for infectious diseases diagnostic kits due to the increasing focus of the drug delivery and rise in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.
Major Highlights of TOC: Global 3D Cell Culture Market
1 Global 3D Cell Culture Market Overview
2 Global 3D Cell Culture Market Competitions by Manufacturers
3 Global 3D Cell Culture Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2029
4 Global 3D Cell Culture Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2029)
5 Global 3D Cell Culture Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global 3D Cell Culture Market Analysis by Application
7 Global 3D Cell Culture Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 3D Cell Culture Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global 3D Cell Culture Market Forecast (2022-2029)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
