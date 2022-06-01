Submit Release
News Search

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,183 in the last 365 days.

Tolentino lauds BSP over removal of online sabong feature from e-wallet apps

PHILIPPINES, June 1 - Press Release
May 27, 2022

Tolentino lauds BSP over removal of online sabong feature from e-wallet apps

MANILA - Senator Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino on Friday lauded the decision of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to remove all e-sabong operators from the list of merchants currently listed on existing electronic wallet (e-wallet) applications.

"I thank the leadership of the Bangko Sentral for this immediate action and for upholding Filipino values and traditions. E-sabong has somehow led to the deterioration of Filipino values and traditions especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Tolentino.

?Tolentino noted that unlike the traditional cockfighting which has cultural significance and dates back during the pre-colonial period, the e-sabong business has led to various 'deleterious effects' in the society.

During one of the Senate hearings conducted last April, Tolentino got furious and ?took a swipe at the leadership of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) for allowing the operation of online sabong to continue even during traditional religious holidays like Good Friday--a 'gross violation' of Christian faith according to the senator.

Earlier this month, Tolentino asked the BSP issue a circular to all concerned electronic money issuers (EMIs) to remove any and all e-sabong features from their platforms, whether on their mobile application interface or otherwise, amid a parallel probe conducted by the Senate in connection with the alleged mysterious disappearances of more than three dozen cockfighting aficionados participating in virtual cockfighting tournaments.

?Tolentino together with Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs chair Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa earlier this year spearheaded a series of parallel inquiry over the missing 'sabongeros,' in which the Senate investigation bared various loopholes in the operations of online sabong.

You just read:

Tolentino lauds BSP over removal of online sabong feature from e-wallet apps

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.