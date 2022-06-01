Smart Nanomaterials Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid technological advancements in nanotechnology is a major factor fueling growth of the global smart nanomaterials.

Market Size – USD 145.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 67.2%, Market Trend – High nanomaterials demand from pharmaceutical industry. ” — Emergen Research

The smart nanomaterials market is projected to reach a market size of USD 8.91 Billion by 2027, and register substantially high revenue growth in the initial phase of the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Major factors driving rapid popularity of and rising demand for smart nanomaterials is significant advancements in the area of nanotechnology, and growing application areas and industries for this technology. Increasing adoption and use of nanomaterials across industries, especially the pharmaceuticals industry and healthcare sector, is supporting industry growth, resulting in development and introduction of new and more efficient products, more advanced materials for diagnosing diseases, and is also resulting in further research and development of more advanced nanomaterials.

In addition, increasing governments support and funding is various countries towards R&D and introduction of more efficient nanomaterials and technologies is expected to result in increasing market size and revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The advent of and further advancements in smart nanomaterials have opened up vast scope in the field of scientific research, and for unique potential and application in the field of medical and electronics used in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Smart nanomaterials are expected to remain a major component across a range of industries, and will play a major role in next generation pharma devices.

Key players operating in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Advanced Nano Products Company Ltd., Akzo Nobel, BASF AG, Bayer AG, Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Almatis GmbH, Quantum Dot Corp., JM Material Technology, Inc., and Yosemite Technologies Co., Ltd.

Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2020, Promethean Particles announced initiation of research on the anti-viral effects of its exclusive copper nanoparticles for the purpose of use in fabrics and PPE in healthcare sector.

In April 2019, Daimler AG purchased a minority stake in Sila Nanotechnologies. This investment helped the investor to expand its research for development of next generation lithium-ion batteries.

In December 2020, a research group from the National University of Singapore, led by Assistant Prof. Chen Po-Yen, has initiated a research and development activity for improving the safety and precision of industrial robotic arms by developing a new set of nanomaterial strain sensors, which are 10-times more sensitive while measuring minute movements, in comparison to existing nanotechnology.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global smart nanomaterials market based on types, applications, end-user, and regions as follows:

Types Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Carbon-Based

Metal-Based

Polymeric

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Display Technology

Drug Delivery

Coating and nanofilms

Monitoring and Biosensing

Water Treatment

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Pharmaceuticals

Transportation

Electronics

Construction

Environment

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Smart Nanomaterials Market Size Worth USD 8.91 Billion by 2027